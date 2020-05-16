The famous production today celebrates two decades of having reached theaters. The director Alejandro González Iñárritu prepares an important celebration in late December.

Some critics assure that Mexican cinema had a breaking point with the arrival of the then communicator’s debut film Alejandro González Iñárritu: “Sweethearts dogs”.

Tragic, raw and fast, the narrative of three stories joined by canine characters captured international attention and achieved resounding success in the Aztec country. According to Iñárritu himself, 20 years have passed since they deserve to be celebrated in a big way.

For this, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will present a remastered and restored version in the Zocalo in Mexico City in a few months.

The celebrations are expected to take place the first week of December and under the sanitary measures indicated by the Mexican Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the director.

In addition to the presentation, an open-air concert is planned with the original music of the film made by Gustavo Santaolalla as well as with all the groups that Iñárritu gathered for the soundtrack.

They include Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, Machete control, Nacha Pop, Gustavo Santaolalla or Molotov, that at that time were little known and that over time became great references of rock in Mexico.

In addition, the director announced that he is working on the negative of the film, in which Rodrigo Prieto, director of photography for the film, has worked on color correction and with Martín Hernández in the remix of the audio.

“It is the best gift that I can give to young moviegoers on the occasion of this birthday,” said Iñárritu about the movie starring Gael García Bernal, Adriana Barraza and Emilio Echevarría.

That is why the director hopes that the new generations will be able to approach the tape in the cinemas and not through the streaming services, but if so, he prefers that they wait for the remastered version.

DOG LOVE DATA:

Debut: Alejandro González Iñárritu came with a firm step to the film industry, since his presentation as director came from the hand of the feature film “Amores Perros”. With this production, the then communicator and publicist achieved worldwide recognition and the respect of the great film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, where his debut film won the Critics’ Week Grand Prix. That was the start of a promising film career.

Millionaire collection: $ 20,908,467 accumulated the tape “Amores Perros” worldwide. The Mexican director had a budget of $ 2,000,000, but the acceptance of the film was such that the income exceeded the expectations of the producing team. Only in Mexico, “Amores Perros” received income of $ 3,958,650. Thus, this drama became the fifth Mexican film.

More box office.

Gael Garcia Bernal: The Mexican actor also launched into the international arena at just 22 years old, thanks to his role as Octavio. García Bernal played a young man in love with his pregnant sister-in-law, Susana, with whom he wanted to go away. For this, he decides to make money by betting with his dog Coffee in clandestine animal fights. For his great performance, García Bernal won the Best Actor category at the Ariel Awards. And, like Iñárritu, the young actor began his artistic career on the right foot.

A trilogy: “Dog Loves” is considered part of the “Trilogy of death”, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and where Gael García Bernal also appears. The two films considered sequels are “21 grams” (2003) and “Babel” (2006). All these films are based on several sub-narrations that share the same incident. The original scripts allowed nominations, awards, and good reviews to knock on doors. Thus, Iñárritu won several nominations: for the Golden Lion at the Venice Festival for “21 grams” and with “Babel” he won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film and seven Oscar nominations. With all this, the consecration of Mexican cinema was already indisputable.

Among the best tapes: The success of “Loves Dogs” was so great that it was included in the book “1001 films that must be seen before dying” (2003), by Steven Schneider. The copy has original essays on each film, contributed by more than 70 film critics. In this way, the Mexican production rubbed shoulders with great classics such as “Journey to the Moon” (1902), by Georges Méliès; Rupert Julian’s “The Fanstasma of the Opera” (1925); “The Lord of the Rings” (2001), “Chihiro’s Journey” (2001), among others.

21 seconds of fighting: of dogs were enough for the film to be almost banned in the United Kingdom, however Iñárritú assured The Royal Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals that the sequences were simulated and edited. And actually it was like that, the director never put the dogs to fight, the shots were filmed while they played. For this reason, in that country the film was rated BBFC.

Awards: the film swept the Ariel Awards, awarded by the Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences (AMACC), with 11 statuettes, including Best Film, Best Director (Iñárritu) and Best Actor (Bernal). She achieved a Bafta for Best Film in a Non-English Language, and after 25 years of Mexican drought at the Oscars she managed to be nominated for Best Non-English-Speaking Film.

