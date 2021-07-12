7 common harmful substances in clothes

07/12/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The textile industry is the second most polluting on the planet, only behind oil extraction, according to the UN. Its contribution to the degradation of the environment has accelerated uncontrollably since the generalization of ‘fast fashion’, the modern concept of manufacturing mass clothing, based on the ‘throwaway’ promoted by the big brands.

However, clothing is not only a great pollutant on the planet, but also directly harms the wearer, through its chemical composition, often toxic, and which gives it generally expendable properties. In this report seven different agents very present in the garments that can be purchased in any well-known store or chain are exposed.

The formaldehyde It is a chemical widely used as a sizing for clothes, that is, to prevent the garments from wrinkling. In addition to the textile industry, it is very present in cosmetics, hygiene or household products and, due to its antimicrobial action, it also has industrial or healthcare applications.

However, it is one of the most common causes of allergic contact dermatitis, by the way, chronic over time, due to the difficulty in avoiding formaldehyde due to its widespread distribution over the years.

Toxic in maternity clothes

«This is an agent that is not bound to the fibers, it is deposited on top of clothing. So, when we sweat, when we wear clothes, this formaldehyde can pass through friction [a la piel]. As is known, they have put a limit on this compound, ”explains Joaquim Rovira, researcher at the Laboratory of Toxicology and Environmental Health of the Rovira i Virgili University, now focused on the Early Clothes study on toxins in maternity and children’s clothing.

“In the preliminary results, most of the maternity and newborn clothes contained higher values ​​than allowed,” he explains. Formaldehyde can be released from clothing and volatilized so that it can be breathed in.

Imagine a scarf that we wear in contact with our noses. We are inhaling it, and formaldehyde is a known carcinogen, ”says Rovira.

On the other hand, heavy metals are another common material in the wardrobe. One of them is the antimony, a metalloid used in the manufacture of polyester garments, the synthetic fiber with which 60% of clothing is already made, according to Greenpeace. It is also the main material for technical and sports jerseys.

‘Antimony is used as a catalyst to make the plastic strips. It can be detached from clothing and can be absorbed by the skin, “says Rovira, who maintains, based on preliminary results, that the skin can absorb between 20% and 30% of antimony in contact with textiles. Antimony trioxide is listed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as a probable carcinogen.

In addition to its harmful effects on health, it is one of the great enemies of the environment, due to the polluting emissions it produces during its manufacture and the waste it leaves before and after being used. “A single garment releases up to a million microplastic fibers in a single wash,” warns the report ‘Zero Destination’ by Greenpeace, which considers this material as the “Achilles heel of fast fashion.”

Another highly sought-after property in the textile industry due to its great acceptance among consumers is the ability to neutralize odor. For this they are used silver nanoparticles and titanium oxide microparticles. They are antibacterial agents that ‘kill’ bacteria.

Damage to indigenous microflora

“What smells bad is not our sweat, it is the growth of microorganisms in a fabric soaked with our sweat. If these nanoparticles migrate on our skin, they can damage our native microflora and leave our skin depopulated for other microorganisms to come, which are pathogens, which can cause infections ”, continues the researcher. Some plasticizers are endocrine and hormonal disruptors

On the other hand, in the most common outfits you can find plasticizers, that is, substances added to synthetic garments to make them softer and more flexible. “Many of them are endocrine disruptors, which interfere with our hormonal system. These plastic additives can migrate on the skin, be absorbed and enter our body ”, warns Joaquim Rovira.

Another common dangerous chemical is flame retardants, useful to avoid combustion of the garment, but harmful to health. “Many are carcinogenic, they don’t break down. Over time, they accumulate in our bodies, causing countless potential diseases. In fact, Greenpeace includes them among its eleven toxic substances to eliminate from the wardrobe, specifically brominated and chlorinated ones.

The seventh chemical substance, among those identified in the Laboratory of Toxicology and Environmental Health of the University of Rovira i Virgili, are perfluorinated or PFC, compounds with waterproof and non-stick properties that prevent unpleasant oil stains and repel water. “It is being seen that they accumulate in the body and that they cause the fetus and the pregnant woman to be born children with low weight, with kidney problems & mldr;”. A study published in the journal Human Reproduction relates them to difficulty for women to get pregnant.

Essential?

Essential?Is it 100% necessary for a sports shirt to neutralize bad odor? Probably not, but it is vital that sheets from a burn hospital have antibacterial properties. For this reason, according to Rovira, the reflection on the multiple properties gained from clothing does not consist in whether they are dispensable or not, but whether they are suitable for the use of the garment.

A silver nanoparticle treatment can make a difference for a patient with open wounds at the risk of infection, but if the intention is to go for a run, a cotton T-shirt is more than enough.

“It is the absurd situation we have reached as a society. Add additives, add things to have properties that may not be essential for our use, for specialized people, yes, but for an ordinary citizen, not so much, ”says Joaquim Rovira, concerned about the amount of garments analyzed. with the presence of dangerous compounds above the legislated limits. «Once exposed to a carcinogen it is to buy lottery. You are buying tickets and you do not know if it is going to touch you or not, “he warns.

Simple gestures to dress healthy

Washing clothes before wearing them helps to release toxins.

It is important to wash clothes before wearing them. This eliminates toxic compounds such as formaldehyde, which practically disappears when it comes into contact with water. Of course, the researchers are now focused on finding out what concentrations of this chemical remain after washing. The toxins present in clothes are one more reason to make a responsible and sustainable purchase, avoiding the compulsive acquisition of clothes at the stroke of trend and opting for better quality items, perhaps somewhat more expensive, but that will last longer.

Cotton, natural fibers, pale colors, whites & mldr; they are always the healthiest options. And, of course, do a search on sustainable and environmentally conscious clothing brands that manufacture without polluting products for the environment and harmful to human health.

