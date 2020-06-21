These Android versions of classic Windows games can be downloaded for free from the Play Store.

Playing the games you played years ago is a nice way to travel back in time. This is how we saw it when recalling the best PS2 games to play on your Android without the need to install an emulator, and so we will confirm it again in this article in which we will review those classic Windows games that you can now play on your Android mobile or tablet.

Relive the hours and hours you spent in front of the computer screen running away from the mines in the Minesweeper, moving cards to win the game in Solitaire or hitting the space bar to prevent the ball from falling in the Pinball. In the Play Store you can download for free and legal various classic Windows games, and we will show you in the following paragraphs.

7 classic Windows games to play on your Android

If you are one of those who enjoy remembering past moments, this is your article. Not only the best retro games for Android phones are enough, no, that’s why we have analyzed the applications available from the Play Store in search of versions of the classic Windows games. Although only one of them is official, all have a similar operation to the original titles. Ready to travel to the past?

Minesweeper

Who has not been nervous to see that he ran into the mines again and again? Despite those nervous moments that made us go through, the Minesweeper is one of the most recognized Windows games. If you want to try again, you can download the Minesweeper for Android for free, an app where you have the option to start from the beginner level to progress progressively until you become an expert.

Minesweeper for Android, which also has tablet support, also gives you access to global player scores. So you can compete with your friends to see who dominates this classic the most based on mine search.

Lonely

The legendary Windows Solitaire has been available for Android since the end of 2016, being the only official version of all the titles listed in this article. Not only is the classic version of Solitaire (called Klondike) available, but it is a collection with which you can also play Spider Solitaire and Pyramid, among others.

The game will propose daily challenges that you must overcome over a month, also a good way to compete with your Solitaire friends to find out who is the best of all in this popular card game.

Pinball

We cannot forget about Pinball, that game in which you had to prevent the ball from falling through some of the holes on the board. In the Play Store there are several versions of this classic, although we have selected to recommend a call Pinball Deluxe: Reloaded, which has challenges and achievements that will make the games more exciting.

This version of Pinball has tables with different play styles, so you will have to adapt quickly if you do not want to lose. In addition, it also has online multiplayer mode to compete with other players.

Mahjong

Mahjong is one of the most popular games to relax while exercising your mind. The objective of it is to go joining pairs of identical cards until the board is completely empty. But it is not as easy as it seems, if you have ever played this Windows classic you can vouch for it.

You can continue playing Mahjong on Android thanks to Mahjong Titan, a free version that has more than 1,600 boards to play with 12 different backgrounds that alternate. Be careful, because if you start a game it is especially difficult not to continue playing for hours.

White card

This type of Solitaire, also known as Freecell, is available in the Play Store also individually with this app called Carta Blanca, which you can download for free. With customizable cards and backgrounds, support for landscape and portrait mode, detailed statistics, Game speed controls and auto-complete function, this White Card is positioned as the most complete version of the classic Windows game that you can play on your Android.

Chess

Windows also had Chess in its catalog of games, one of the best board games adapted to mobiles. One of the best versions of this classic is Chess, an app where you can choose the color of your pieces, play up to ten different levels of difficulty or enlist the help of a game assistant.

More than 100 million downloads accumulate this Chess on the Play Store, in which you can also choose between two different board view modes, save games to resume later or play in person with another player thanks to the two player mode.

Spider Solitaire

I plead guilty to spending hours and hours playing Spider Solitaire on my old computer. And if this game is characterized by something, it is catch you for hours without you noticing. This Solitaire mode is also available individually in the Android application store under the name of Spider Solitaire.

Go intelligently moving cards from one row to another until get four piles from the King to the Ace. Thanks to this modern version of Spider Solitaire, you can relive with your Android phone or tablet the good times you spent playing a classic that still remains one of the most popular card games.

