7 Chrome extensions that will make your life much easier

The Chrome Web Store is packed with plugins and extensions for Google Chrome and other Google-based browsers. There are them for all tastes and they cover practically any need that you can imagine. There are better and worse. But in general, extensions for Chrome tend to help make things easier when browsing the internet.

However, there are Google Chrome extensions that they are absolutely essential. If you do not know what we mean, in this article we propose a selection of the most outstanding ones so that you can install them in Chrome or in your browser based on Chromium. If you don’t like them, you can uninstall them easily. And you can even install some of them on Android. But you’ll see how they will be of great use to you. Each one in her specialty.

Video DownloadHelper

If you want to download videos or audios to your computer, Video DownloadHelper it is one of the best options to consider. It is compatible with any web page that hosts video. It will detect the video and offer you various download options depending on the format and quality of the same.

Another feature of this extension for Chrome that you will find in the Chrome Web Store is that, in addition to downloading videos, it makes it easier for you to convert them to the format of your choice. That means you can download the video on your original format and then convert it in order to see it well on all your devices. Or to extract the audio from a video.

Pushbullet

If yours is sharing, Pushbullet is designed for you. It was originally created to send and receive files between devices. Nowadays it is much more, since you can also send and receive links, SMS messages, talk with text messages with other users, see the notifications received on your smartphone, etc.

The extension is available for Chrome and derivatives, but also for Firefox. In addition, it has a native app for Windows and another for Android. This way it will be more comfortable for you send and receive content: files, links, messages …

OneTab

The tabs are one of the aspects that give the most war in the browser. OneTab is one of many extensions that you will find in the Chrome Web Store to deal with the excess eyelashes.

This time it is about showing all the open tabs in a single tab that shows the open links. You can delete them, restore them, share them … With that automatically generated list you will be able to put a little order and better visualize what tabs do you need and which have been left open due to carelessness.

Panic button

A panic button for extreme situations. Panic button is a Chrome extension designed for hide open tabs of other people’s glances.

By pressing a button, it will hide the tabs. If you press it again, it will reappear. By hiding them, you will keep them in the form of favorites in a folder. So you can restore them manually or all at once.

Hello Free VPN Proxy Unblocker

Navigate without a trace. Hello Free VPN Proxy Unblocker it is one of the most veteran tools such as VPN or Web Proxy. A solution for protect your privacy online and avoid being tracked. Or to unblock content not visible in your country.

In addition to its downloadable version from the Chrome Web Store, it has free and paid versions for Firefox, Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Android TV, etc. Another outstanding detail of this extension is that it recommends the most visited websites so you don’t have to look for them yourself.

GoFullPage

Instead of saving a link in the browser, I suggest that you do it in the form of an image. GoFullPage takes a screenshot of the page you have open. But instead of saving the link, it does it in JPEG, PNG or PDF format. And save the whole page no matter how long it is.

If you choose this extension for Chrome you can consult that content saved whenever you want. Even if it is no longer available on the internet. So you can use it as a test or if you need share it online.

Google translator

We end up with one of the most practical extensions if you read content in several languages. In the Chrome Web Store you will also find official extensions such as Google translator. No introduction required.

This extension integrates the Google translation tool so that you can reveal the meaning of single words or entire phrases. Like the Translator, automatically detect the language to be translated.

