7 Chinese officials sanctioned by the US within 1 year of the National Security Law

15 minutes. The US State Department announced this Friday that 7 Chinese government officials were sanctioned, 1 year after the approval of the National Security Law in Hong Kong.

The sanctioned officials are Chen Dong, Yang Jianping, Qiu Hong, Lu Xinning, Tan Tieniu, He Jing, and Yin Zonghua.

The officers are deputy directors of the Beijing Government Liaison Office in Hong Kong.

This office “is Beijing’s main platform to project its influence in Hong Kong.”

According to it, it repeatedly undermined “the high degree of autonomy promised to Hong Kong in the joint Sino-British declaration.”

In a statement, the department denounced that “over the past year,” Chinese and Hong Kong officials “have systematically undermined Hong Kong’s democratic institutions.”

They delayed elections, disqualified elected legislators from office, and forced officials to take oaths of allegiance to keep their jobs.

In this context, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reaffirmed the commitment of the United States in the defense of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

Comercial advise

Finally, the State Department, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury, issued a commercial advisory to warn of the risks to US companies doing business in Hong Kong.

This is because in addition to the National Security Law, there is other new legislation on “possible electronic surveillance and lack of data privacy.”

In response to the sanctions, a Hong Kong government spokesman criticized the move in a statement.

“The latest attempt by the US Administration to issue a so-called ‘warning'” to companies is based on “totally ridiculous and baseless scaremongering about the Hong Kong situation.