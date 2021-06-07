We track the market to recommend the best phones you can buy for around 200 euros.

In a market as competent as that of mobile telephony, it is becoming easier to find smartphones with great features at more affordable prices. This is how we want to show you with this guide, in which we recommend 7 cheap mobiles that will surprise you by how good they are, and do not exceed 200 euros.

We have made a varied selection, with models from different manufacturers so you can see that the competition is the thing of many. Xiaomi, realme, Samsung, OnePlus … Next, we will tell you the main characteristics of these 7 cheap mobiles so you can choose the one you like the most.

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

There is no doubt, this LITTLE M3 Pro 5G It aims to be a best seller because of its great value for money And it is that for 151 euros in AliExpress you can get a smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Its processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 it is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage, offering more than good performance for basic day-to-day tasks, and even some more advanced ones.

Regarding the cameras, the POCO terminal equips a triple rear camera with a 48 MP main lens. The jewel in the crown is its battery, which rises to the 5,000 mAh and supports 15W fast charging. The original price of this version is 179.99 euros, although now you can get it for 151 euros in AliExpress and for 199 euros in its 6GB + 128GB version in Amazon.

Buy on AliExpress: POCO M3 Pro 5G

Google Pixel 3a

The Google Pixel 3a It is still a great phone, and now its price drops to 166 euros at Phone House. It is ideal for those who still prefer a small phone, since its OLED screen is 5.6 inches, unusual among new releases. Your processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, and works alongside 4GB of RAM to ensure powerful performance.

With this Pixel 3a you can also take very good pictures thanks to its 12 MP rear camera. The front lens, located at the top edge of the screen, is 8 MP. The battery is 3,000 mAh with 18W fast charge, while it has a 3.5 mm headphone port and rear fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

We continue with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, one of the most recent Xiaomi phones on the market. For 189 euros, this Redmi Note 10S offers you a screen of 6.5 inch, with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz. Power is handled by a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, which is supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage.

This cheap mobile will also surprise you for its photographic quality, with a triple rear camera with 48 MP main sensor. You will not have to resort to the charger every so often, as it has an immense 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. You can buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S for 189 euros at AliExpress and for 221 euros in Amazon.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

Samsung Galaxy A32

If you prefer Samsung brand, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy A32, with 6.4-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution. Your processor is a MediaTek Helio G80, with 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage to download apps and save your images and files. As for the operating system, it comes with Android 11.

Four are the rear cameras of the Samsung Galaxy A32, the main one being 64 MP. In addition, equip a large 5,000 mAh battery. You can buy this terminal at Amazon for 211 euros, more than 85 savings compared to its original price. You can also buy it at Phone House for 209 euros.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A32

realme 8 Pro

The realme 8 Pro It is one of the best smartphones in value for money at the moment. First of all, it is because of your screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with resolution Full HD +. Your processor also matters Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which together can offer great performance even with heavy games.

Among the characteristics of this realme 8 Pro shines with its own light the 108 MP main camera. The 4,500 mAh battery is not far behind, which can be charged in a very short time thanks to the 50W fast charge. If you want to buy this realme 8 Pro, you can do it for 202 euros at AliExpress and for 252 euros in Amazon.

Buy on AliExpress: realme 8 Pro

POCO X3 Pro

Pocophone is doing a good job and that is demonstrated by the presence of two of its terminals on the list, and there could be more. Now is the time to talk about POCO X3 Pro, with a huge 6.67-inch screen, Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Glass Gorilla Glass 6. This terminal has plenty of power, because inside is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, very well accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

If we turn the phone, we see that on its back there is a circular module that houses three rear cameras, the main one being 48 MP. You will have battery for a while, because equip one with 5,160 mAh capacity compatible with 33W fast charge. You can buy the POCO X3 Pro for 191 euros at Amazon and for 193 euros in AliExpress.

Know more: POCO X3 Pro

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Good choice is also the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which has plummeted in price since its launch. The OnePlus terminal equips a 6.49-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. We already anticipate it, this screen looks very good. Its performance is also positive, with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

As for its photographic system, it mounts a quad rear camera with 64 MP main sensor. Lastly, its 4,300 mAh battery is compatible with 30W fast charge. You can buy the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for 193 euros at AliExpress and for 219 euros in Amazon.

Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus Nord N10 5G

