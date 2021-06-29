7 brands that will not sell more diesel cars | Motor

Diesel cars are in the spotlight and there are already many brands that do not sell them or have announced that they will stop selling them, along with gasoline.

The current situation in motorsports suggests that combustion engines their days are numbered and, within this type, diesel cars they will be the first to disappear. There are already several brands that do not sell or have announced that they will stop selling models powered by this fuel -on many occasions, along with gasoline-. These are seven of them.

Audi

The German firm has recently confirmed it. On 2026 they will stop selling not only diesel cars, but also gasoline cars, thus eliminating internal combustion models from their offering. So in 5 years will focus on electricAlthough they will continue to have hybrid vehicles for a while.

Bentley

The iconic UK brand unveiled last year that they will become a 100% electric car firm in the year 2030, although from 2026 they will focus only on hybrids and plug-in electric. Environmental policies, increasingly restrictive, have encouraged this decision, so that the company will abandon its classics W12 and V8 biturbo engines.

Sling

On 2022, all Honda models sold in Europe will be electrified, the firm previously noted. Initially, the plans they pointed to 2025, but they decided to advance the date and soon we will stop having models of the brand of this type. Thus, we will only be able to opt for electric or hybrid models in the near future.

Jaguar

Another of the big British sports and luxury car firms has set a deadline to stop selling diesel vehicles. The year 2025 It will be the turning point for the firm founded in Blackpool, so that until then they will keep this type of car on the market.

Porsche

It has been three years since the Stuttgarters stopped offering diesel variants among their models, despite the good reception they had years ago in cars like the Cayenne. Currently, Porsche only offers gasoline, hybrid and electric vehicles. However, unlike other firms, it is not closing in on electrification as the only option for the future and is developing a synthetic fuel that could represent a new sustainable alternative in motor racing.

Stellantis Group

Initially, the Fiat-Chrysler Group I was already thinking of abandoning combustion cars and PSA Group 2025 was set as the deadline for this. Now, with the union of both and the creation of Stellantis, the plans are changing, although it is foreseeable that we will soon stop seeing diesel and gasoline cars in their offer. Fiat has been the last to switch to electric, after announcing that these will begin to replace combustion models from 2025.

Volvo

The Swedish manufacturer is also moving towards electrification and has marked the year 2030 as the limit to become an exclusively electric brand, so that gasoline models are also out of the equation. The sustainable transformation will not stop there, yes, since they are also beginning to use steels that do not use fossil fuels during manufacturing to reduce its environmental impact.

This article was published on Top Gear by Sergio Ríos.