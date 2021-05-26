7 best retractable camera phones you can buy (2021)

With these smartphones you will enjoy a spectacular screen without interruptions.

Just as the screens of our mobiles have been growing notably, the desire of manufacturers to make the most of the front of the terminals has also grown. Thus, we have reached a point where, thanks to mechanisms such as retractable cameras, or pop-up cameras, it has been possible to find spectacular front “all screen”.

These smartphones have a good set of specifications, attractive prices and, above all, a amazing design. The latter, thanks to retractable cameras that will allow you to enjoy a front without interruptions. Here is our selection of best phones with retractable camera or “pop-up” that you can buy at the best price.

Top of best phones with retractable camera

Retractable cameras are a good invention to offer a mobile with a larger screen area. Its operation is simple: when you are going to make a selfie or video call, a small device appears inside the smartphone which is reintroduced when you no longer need the front camera.

If you are looking for a mobile with this type of “pop-up” camera, these are the best you can buy with an affordable price.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a 2019 smartphone, but it still remains one of the best on the market. For this, it has a spectacular 6.67-inch screen with Fluid AMOLED technology, Quad HD + and 90 Hz refresh rate. Power is assured with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, that is, you can expect great performance.

The high level is also maintained in photography, with a triple rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor. Of course you have 16 MP retractable front camera. In terms of autonomy, it equips a 4,000 mAh battery with a 30W fast charge.

Know more: OnePlus 7 Pro

OPPO Reno2 Z

Another good option to have a mobile with 16 MP retractable or pop-up camera It is this OPPO Reno2 Z, with a system very well integrated into the design. In addition, this terminal equips a 6.53-inch screen that looks great thanks to AMOLED technology and a Full HD + resolution.

Your processor is a MediaTek Helio P90, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Take great pictures with your quad rear camera, to which we add a 4,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charge.

Know more: OPPO Reno2 Z

Huawei P Smart Z

This Huawei P Smart Z can boast of having a frameless front and a pop-up camera. Your screen reaches 6.59 inches with IPS technology and Full HD + resolution. In this way, it ranks above many rivals in terms of design.

Your brain is the HiSilicon Kirin 710 manufactured by Huawei, which you can find together with a single version of 4 GB of RAM. It also incorporates a double camera led by a main sensor of 16 megapixels and a battery of 4,000 mAh.

Know more: Huawei P Smart Z

POCO F2 Pro

In addition to having a spectacular design thanks to its pop-up camera, this POCO F2 Pro incorporates a very good 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution.

At its core, one of the most powerful processors on the Android scene, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. You will be able to demand the maximum from him, even the most powerful games move without any problem. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a quad rear camera and one 4,700 mAh battery.

Know more: POCO F2 Pro

Honor 9X

The Honor device has a 6.59-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution that occupies its entire front. There is no notch, no hole, but a retractable mechanism that hides its 16 megapixel front camera.

Inside this Honor 9X we find the Kirin 710F, one of the processors manufactured by Huawei. You will have the possibility to choose between 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. The Chinese terminal also has a triple rear camera and a battery of 4,000 mAh.

Know more: Honor 9X

OnePlus 7T Pro

A good choice is also the OnePlus 7T Pro, with a curved screen that makes you fall in love. It is a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with 90 Hz refresh rate and Quad HD + resolution. The processor works inside Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus which, together with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, ensure great performance even with the heaviest tasks.

There are three cameras in the central vertical photographic module on the back: 48 MP main16 MP ultra wide angle and 8 MP telephoto. The front camera, which is retractable, is 16 MP. As far as autonomy is concerned, mount a 4,085 mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

Know more: OnePlus 7T Pro

OPPO Reno 2

The last option that we want to propose if you are looking for a smartphone with a retractable camera is the OPPO Reno 2. First, it has a screen 6.5-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution that offers a good viewing experience. Under the chassis is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

It also has a versatile camera system, with a 48 MP main camera, 13 MP telephoto, 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP bokeh. The front “pop-up” camera is 16 MP. To this we add his 4,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charge.

Know more: OPPO Reno 2

