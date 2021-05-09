7 Best Mini Flatirons and Hair Straighteners of 2021 for Travel

Courtesy Image

PSA: After over a year of working remotely, in-office life is finally in the not-so-distant future for a ton of us. This makes some people happy (me), and some people anxious (also me), but either way, it’s time we officially get prepared. The good news is that I have just the thing you need to help transition back to that commuter life (other than a tinted moisturizer and a reminder to put on pants): one of these mini flat irons and straighteners. They’re basically like regular flat irons — only they’re way smaller and sleeker, making it easy to tame your bangs, style short hair, smooth frizz or curly roots, or just touch up your hair during the day at your desk or in the office bathroom.

These mini flat irons might be small, but they’re made with the same heat and power as regular hair straighteners, so they’re just as excellent at targeting super-specific areas, no matter where you are or how much bag space you have . Keep scrolling for the seven best mini hair straighteners to check out right now, including a teeny one that’s great for bangs and pixie cuts, a cult-favorite iron that miiiight just replace your regular-size iron.

This Mini Flat Iron for Short Hair

Kipozi Pencil Flat Iron

If you’ve always loved a short haircut or you’re finally ready to go for the chop, you need this mini flat iron on your team. The pencil-thin plates make it super easy to take small pieces of hair and manipulate them into curls and waves, or to even just lay ’em in place. And in case you leave the house in a hurry, it also turns off automatically after an hour.

This Mini Hair Straightener for Bangs

Ghd Mini Styler

I can’t even count how many times I’ve had bangs in my life (I’m talking straight across fringe and curtain bangs, to dramatic 2008 side bangs), so I know first hand that clunky straighteners are never the move. Compared to the traditional 1 or 2-inch plates, this mini flat iron from Ghd is equipped with 1/2-inch plates and a curved design that prevents you from snagging your hair. It’s also got a super-convenient heating pad you can rest it on while you’re styling.

This Mini Straightener for Thick Hair

Kristin Ess Hair Nanoblack Defining + Detailing Mini Flat Iron

The titanium plates are the real MVP of this mini flat iron. They heat up to a full 380 degrees in one minute and they pass through thick hair with a nice, smooth finish. Translation: You can look towards this one as your go-to for creating sleek styles fast. PS No matter which mini hair straightener you choose, you always want to use a heat protectant to avoid as much damage as possible.

This Mini Flat Iron for Fine Hair

Eva Nyc Mini Healthy Heat Ceramic Styling Iron + Bag

While titanium plates do heat up and style quickly (they heat hair from the outside in), they carry the risk of damaging fine hair by overheating the exterior layer of the hair shaft. The ceramic plates (which heat from the inside out and at a gradual pace) on this mini straightener are much gentler. They help heat your hair evenly without any sketchy hot spots, so it’s safe enough to use on finer textures.

This Mini Flat Iron for Styling Curls and Waves

T3 SinglePass Compact Styling Iron

ICYMI, a hair straightener can be used for more than just straightening – it can create curls and waves too, especially when you go for one with a rounded outer edge (like this mini hair straightener from T3). You can get soft, beachy waves without any weird bumps, creases, or hair snagging. Plus, thanks to the negative ions in the ceramic plates (which, fun fact, can help seal the hair cuticle to lock in moisture), it also reduces flyaways and leaves to a shiny finish.

This Mini Hair Straightener for Traveling

Conair MiniPro 1/2-inch Ceramic Flat Iron

While packing for your fully-vaxxed vacations this summer, make sure you throw this cute mini flat iron into your suitcase (right next to your sunscreen, obvs). It’s got a dual voltage, meaning as long as you have an adapter, it won’t get fried when you plug it into an outlet with higher voltage. And can we just take a sec to admire that drugstore price point?

This Mini Flat Iron for Curly Hair

BabylissPro Mini Straightening Iron

This combination titanium-ceramic mini hair straightener is a legit necessity for curly hair ppl. It’s the best of both worlds: The ceramic plates help prevent damage while delivering high heat to a whopping 430 degrees (btw, you generally want to avoid heating your hair above 450 degrees to prevent damage). Bonus: It also comes with a convenient little travel pouch.

