7 Best Fragrance Free Soaps and Unscented Cleansers of 2021

Khadija horton

Even though I have an abundance of perfumes, scented candles, and diffusers in my beauty collection, when it comes to my skincare, I am 100 percent about that fragrance-free life. Like, a scented face wash or body soap? Oh hell no. I have been ~ blessed ~ with sensitive skin, which means there fragrance — regardless of whether they’re synthetic or derived from natural ingredients, like essential oils — can lead to irritation, redness, and rashes on my face and body. So to keep my skin happy, I make it a point to stick to fragrance-free skincare products whenever possible.

And if you have sensitive skin too (or just aren’t into the idea of ​​flowery or sweet scents on your face and body), I’ve gotchu covered by rounding up my seven favorite fragrance-free soaps to try out asap, below.

1

Best Fragrance-Free Soap for Sensitive Skin

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

So, most fragrance-free soaps in general are safe for sensitive skin types, but dermatologists still seem to recommend this mild option from Dove the most, and it makes sense: It’s super gentle, hypoallergenic (so highly unlikely to cause irritation), and incredibly moisturizing.

two

Best Fragrance-Free Soap for Face and Body

Vanicream Cleansing Bar

This fragrance-free, paraben-free, and dye-free soap from Vanicream is a staple in my shower. You can use it on your face and body (she’s a multitasker!) to gently remove excess oil, makeup, build-up, and sweat without stripping your skin.

3

Best Fragrance-Free Soap for Dry Skin

Aveeno Naturals Moisturizing Bar for Dry Skin

Part face soap, part face moisturizer, this fragrance-free soap is a dream for anyone with perpetually dry, flaky skin. It gently cleanses and also moisturizes and nourishes with a blend of oat extract, glycerin, and plant-based oils.

4

Best Fragrance-Free Soap for Irritated Skin

Avène Xercalm AD Ultra-Rich Cleansing Bar

Dealing with eczema, itchiness, or extremely dry skin? This is the fragrance-free soap for you. The ultra-rich formula is like a warm hug for your skin—it instantly makes stressed-out skin look and feel better thanks to anti-inflammatory mineral water and nourishing evening primose oil.

5

Best Fragrance-Free Soap for Acne-Prone Skin

Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Bar For Face and Body

Anyone with acne-prone skin will love washing this fragrance-free soap from Clinique. Item uses salicylic acid to help unclog pores and get rid of excess oil on your face, chest, and body. And unlike other acne soaps, it’s sulfate-free so it won’t leave your skin feeling dried out.

6

Best Fragrance-Free Soap for Oily Skin

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser Bar

I’m a big fan of all things CeraVe, so I had high expectations the first time I tried this fragrance-free soap. And let me tell you, it didn’t disappoint. Item uses kaolin clay to absorb excess oil, niacinamide to calm and brighten, and a combo of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to trap essential moisture within the skin.

7

Best All-Natural Fragrance-Free Soap

Tom’s of Maine Natural Beauty Bar Soap for Sensitive Skin

Clean beauty lovers, this is the fragrance-free soap for you. It’s made with all-natural aloe vera and sustainably-sourced palm oil to hydrate while you wash. The result? Skin that feels soft, smooth, and fresh.

Lauren Balsamo Deputy Beauty Director Lauren Balsamo is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan covering all things skin, hair, makeup, and nails for both the magazine and website.

