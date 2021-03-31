7 basketball shoes to play like a pro

Stephen Curry, Lebron James And all elite basketball players have one thing in common: they wear footwear appropriate to their game that guarantees maximum performance and safety on their feet. There will be those who say that the shoes are not going to improve the throws of three or the passes. But if they can help to have a better grip on the track when sprinting or making a change of direction, maintain stability in the ankles or cushion each support. That is, they are a fundamental equipment and with influence on the game and therefore we recommend multiple Basketball’s shoes with various characteristics for each player to find the ones that meet their demands.

Under Armor Heat Seeker

This Under Armor model offers great support at the ankles.

Under Armor is one of the large sports equipment manufacturers and the Heat Seeker are proof of the quality of their products. These slippers from 330 grams They are light and stable so they do not weigh down your feet. Its ribbed neck is flexible and protects the ankle while adjusting comfortably to the foot. It has a seamless synthetic layer of great resistance that contributes to avoid kinks. For great support, Under Armor has incorporated EVA into the footbed and midsole, as well as a outer reinforcement on the heel.

Nike Air Jordan Legacy 312

The design of this sneaker is a modern blend of iconic Jordan elements.

Damping in each impact after each step or jump has a great importance in basketball and this is where the Legacy 312 stand out . Its Air Sole unit in the heel along with the midfoot strap provide support and cushioning in each support. Nike has designed them in homage to the legacy of Michael Jordan with this reference to 312, the Chicago district code. Some basketball shoes for players who do not want to miss a step.

Adidas mad bounce

Adidas has created basketball shoes designed to provide support and stability to the ankles.

If what you are looking for are basketball shoes that boost momentum with every step, the Adidas Mad Bounce are a suitable model for it. Designed as a light and comfortable shoe that achieves a great ventilation thanks to the technical mesh in their upper part, they stand out especially with the Adidas Bounce technology that favors momentum in each support. In addition, its sole is designed to grip the court well while facilitates direction changes.

Nike lebron 17

This model is ideal for explosive players

The Nike LeBron 17 are basketball shoes inspired by the same Lebron James to offer speed on the track without losing power. They provide a powerful combination of support, shock absorption and maximum instantaneous response. Its outsole is made of durable rubber that clings to all types of tracks to achieve a adequate traction both on the street track and on the parquet. These make them a versatile shoes regardless of the terrain.

Nike Mamba Rage

The Mamba Rage is a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

On this occasion, Nike has developed sneakers that pay tribute to the legendary Kobe bryant and his tenacious style to make anyone feel like this basketball legend. This shoe with a height lower than other levels seeks comfort and lightness using Flywave technology on top. With this, the foot will be supported and will perspire while maintaining a high mobility. The Lunarlon foam in their midsole gives them great cushioning. One of its strengths is the traction they achieve with the micro-brands in multiple directions on the outsole.

Under Armor Curry 4 Low

These sneakers are inspired by Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry He is one of the great NBA players and these shoes are inspired by him. Using them is not going to guarantee that someone will shoot triples like him. However, they are designed to maximize performance at every step and that if it can be a decisive improvement in the game. The shoes are low-rise for provide the ankles with maximum mobility while protecting them with a knitted interior that fits perfectly. It has a crossover center pull pattern for great forefoot to heel traction while providing exceptional grip on all types of trail. Its speed blade improves the structure under the foot and favors the explosive movements. In addition, they are designed with synthetic microfiber and knit so that the seams do not come offAlways look like new.

Under Armor Curry 4 “More Fun”

This Under Armor shoe offers more support at the ankle.

Under Armor has decided to bet on the models of Stephen Curry and these, unlike the previous one, are a type of taller footwear and stable that does not abandon the lightness. A basketball shoe for the player you want comfort, control and support. They once again opt for the synthetic microfiber panel together with the knitted fabric to make a shoe with reduced weight but resistant. The rest of the qualities that characterize the high-end sneakers by Under Armor They are present again: central traction pattern that seeks to optimize the traction of the foot, speed blade to control explosive movements and a rubber compound for the underfoot. A model that also offers a greater protection and grip in the ankle areaor for those who want to make all kinds of changes of direction without any fear.

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 03-06-2020