Seven people were arrested for attacking the statues of Christopher Columbus and the conqueror Juan Ponce de León in Miami, police reported

AP –

The arrests happened on Wednesday after a chaotic scene in the city where protesters clashed with police. On the eve, a statue of Columbus was knocked down in Richmond, Virginia, and another beheaded in Boston, Massachusetts.

In Miami, protesters spray-inscribed the legends « George Floyd » and « BLM » (Black Lives Matter), plus a hammer and sickle on the statues of Columbus and Ponce de Leon in Bayfront Park. Police said officers who came to the scene were attacked and their car damaged by protesters.

There is « zero tolerance for those hiding behind peaceful protesters to incite riots, damage property, and injure people or our agents, » police said in a statement announcing the arrests.

Some protesters had blocked the way for patrollers before the confrontation, according to local press. A video of the altercation in the Miami Herald shows several officers emerging from their patrol and shooting down one protester while others shove people away.

« We have been peaceful all week and you just violated that peace, » Richard Dombroff, a protester, told police after the confrontation.

Thursday’s demonstration was to remember Israel « Reefa » Hernandez, 18, killed by police with an electric pistol in 2013, the Herald reported.

Columbus statues across the country are frequently attacked on October 12, celebrated as Columbus Day in the United States. The promoters of indigenous rights have long called for the name of Day of the Indigenous Peoples to be adopted to remember the genocide of the natives of the continent since the arrival of Columbus in 1492.