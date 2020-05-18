1. Pablo Hernández (Chile)

Sweden v Chile – International Friendly

He was born in Tucumán, Argentina, but decided nationalize chilean and from 2014 was convofallen. It was important in the Copa América Centenario 2016, was in the World Cup qualifier in Russia and in the Copa América 2019.

2. Néstor Ortigoza (Paraguay)

Argentina v Paraguay: Group B – 2015 Copa America Chile

He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and having no opportunities in his country he decided to nationalize Paraguayan. Participated in the World Cup 2010 and it was important in two Copa América (2011 and 2015). Juice 30 games with the Paraguayan selection.

3. Fernando Muslera (Uruguay)

Uruguay v Ecuador: Group C – Copa America Brazil 2019

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina but since he was little he was living in Uruguay and decided to defend the colors of the Light blue. A goalkeeper which is very important for ‘Charruas. ’

4. Mariano Pernía (Spain)

Round of 16 Spain v France – World Cup 2006

Born in Tandil and obtained nationality Spanish in 2006. He decided to play with the red team and was in the Germany World Cup due to an injury to Asier del Horno and had a great performance that year. It was also in the classification to the Eurocup.

5. Roberto Acuña (Paraguay)

Roberto Acuna of Paraguay

The born in Avellaneda, having no opportunities with his national team, decided to nationalize Paraguayan. He has played 3 world championships and wore the albirroja 100 times. A historical.

6. Mauro Camoranesi (Italy)

International Friendly Match: Italy v Holland

He was born in Tandil, Buenos Aires, but he decided to defend the colors of the Squadra Azzurra and it was essential to win the World Cup 2006. Since 2004 to 2010 It was important in the Italian team.

7. David Trezeguet (France)

CUP-FR98-FRA-KSA-TREZEGUET

He began his professional career at Platense and from a very young age he stood out for his great level. The French team anticipated Argentina and he decided to play with the Gauls. Key in the ’98 World Cup, in which his team won the cup.