Your mobile is a tool with which you can carry out a wide variety of activities: communicate with your loved ones, read the latest news, watch a series, play your favorite video games and why not relax your mind thanks to the useful free apps in the Play Store.

If you want to relax when you are at home, you should know that you only need your smartphone at hand. In addition to apps to practice Yoga, in the app store you can find other applications related to relaxation. To prove it to you, we recommend 7 mind-relaxing apps that you can download for free.

Sudoku

Sudoku is a mathematical game that has been gaining fans in recent years, especially after many newspapers decided to include it in their hobbies section. If you are not one of those who buy newspapers every day, you can download this free app to make sudokus whenever you want, A great tool to relax your mind while you think about how to complete the 9 × 9 grid while respecting the rules of the game.

Before you start, you can choose the difficulty of sudoku -from beginner to expert- to make sure that you can finish it. In addition, this app has different functions that will help you reach the end successfully, such as advice and signaling errors.

Recolor: coloring book for adults

Among the coloring apps for Android phones and tablets, we find Recolor, an ideal app for relax your mind while coloring some of the more than 4,000 drawings that make up your catalog. Flowers, animals, portraits, cartoons and, of course, mandalas, are some of the categories that the app offers you, although you can also upload your own drawings.

Leave stress behind by slowly coloring the drawing you like best and take the opportunity to unleash your creativity. At the end of the work, you can share it with your friends through social networks.

Meditate with Petit BamBou

Meditating is one of the most recommended activities to relax the mind, that’s why we talk about this app to do it when you are at home. Meditate with Petit BamBou is an app with which you can meditate for 10 minutes a day and try to relax and relieve stress.

This free app has more than 400 meditation sessions designed by experts, psychologists and psychiatrists, as explained in the information section of the Play Store. To make it easier for you to follow those classes wherever and whenever you want, you can download the sessions on your mobile to access them when you do not have an Internet connection.

Spanish crossword

Crossword puzzles could not be missing from our list of apps to relax the mind. In this case, this application has infinity of crossword puzzles that you will have to complete Guessing the words that correspond to each line. It should be noted that you can configure the difficulty of the crossword puzzle and the size of the boxes to adapt it to your needs.

Spanish alphabet soup

We continue with the hobbies with another essential: the alphabet soup. This app has thousands of different letter soups for both kids and adults, so that any family member can relax while looking for words in that pile of letters that appears on the screen.

Magic puzzles

Who has not taken refuge in the puzzles to relax the mind and leave stress behind? Fortunately, if you don’t have a puzzle at home, you can use your mobile phone. In the Play Store there are many puzzle apps, but we recommend this one, Magic puzzles, in which you can find over 25,000 puzzles to relax you.

The puzzles of this app are divided into 5 levels of difficulty And, in addition, you have the possibility to put relaxing music in the background to concentrate even more. By the way, you can upload your own images to the application so that it is in charge of turning them into puzzles that you must then solve.

Infinity loop

We finish this list of apps to relax the mind at home with a more unknown app: Infinity Loop. Playing on mobile is already a scientifically proven method to end stress, so we recommend this logic game in which you have to connect all the lines and corners to create perfect connections. The Infinity Loop levels are endless, so you will always find different challenges to relax your mind with.

That is the main objective of the game, as its developers explain in the Play Store. “Just relax and play,” say those responsible, and that is what needs to be done, rely on its operation and minimalist aesthetics to relax the mind.

