Today we bring you a small collection with 7 applications to create avatars and emojis with your face and use them in other apps. Facebook avatars are starting to be a huge success, but they are not the first to allow you to create avatars or emojis with your face, and today we are going to propose you several applications to do so.

We are going to have a collection with the most varied applications, from those that create sticker collections to others that generate emojis, some implemented in the operating system itself, in keyboards or in separate applications that you must install to later download and share your creations.

Bitmoji

Bitmoji is possibly the most complete avatar-creating application you’ll find, giving you a collection of stickers that you can use almost anywhere instead of just in certain applications. The way you can use it is very simple, and you can do it in both Android and iOS.

How to put your face on a GIF by making memes that you can share on Instagram

In Xataka

How to put your face on a GIF, making memes you can share on Instagram

The way it works is the following, first you take a photo, and then you go to an editor where you can see your photo, and manually start composing the face you want. The photo will serve as a guide. Once your avatar is created, Bitmoji will offer you a collection of stickers that you can use in the applications where they are implemented, but from the app you can also send it to messages in WhatsApp, LINE, Messenger or Telegram.

Gboard

Gboard is the official Google keyboard that you can download and use in Android and iOS. It’s a very versatile keyboard, and among its options is the ability to create three types of stickers with your face very much in the style of Bitmoji. In this case, the condition to be able to use them is to have the keyboard installed and configured as the main one in your mobile.

The way to proceed is the same with all of them. First you’ll take a picture, and then Gboard will create some emojis and stickers from that picture. They won’t always look like you, so you can also customize them. Once you’re done, the keyboard will allow you to insert them wherever you want in any application. They will be shared as third party emojis when the app allows it, and if not, they will be shared as an image.

Facebook Avatar

Facebook has been the latest to join this trend of allowing you to create stickers with your face using its avatar system. The bad news is that these avatars are currently limited to use in the social network, so beyond Facebook you won’t be able to use them much either.

Their way of allowing you to create them is the same way we’ve seen in Bitmoji and other apps. It doesn’t generate them from your face, but you can take a picture of yourself as a guide so you can set it up to look like you do. Once created, you can use them in your posts and comments.

Zepetto

Zepetto is a very similar application to Bitmoji, but it allows you to create emojis with your face in 3D. All you have to do is take a picture of yourself with the camera using the application, and it will generate a digital copy that you can then modify to look a little more like you.

Zepetto also implements a paid clothing system, so you can dress up your avatar if you’re willing to spend some money, but it’s not mandatory either. Once you have your avatar created, you can choose from different poses and animated poses that you can share in other applications.

Faceq

FaceQ is an application that has its own personality, as it allows you to create emojis that look more caricatured of your face. This way, if instead of looking for realism you prefer something more casual, this application can be a great alternative, especially because you will be able to put funny expressions very much in the style of manga.

This application will not pre-generate anything using your face, and you will be the one who has to compose the avatar with your look step by step. Afterwards, you can save the images you create to use them whenever you want, or share them directly in other apps. To use it as an emojis, you’ll have to save the image and share it as an image later in other apps.

Face Cam

Face Cam is a slightly different concept than the others, because instead of creating stickers with your face, you create an avatar that you can use in photos. With the app, you will be able to take pictures where you are seen doing whatever you want, but your face will be replaced by the avatar you are going to create.

In the creation process, you’ll have to make your face from scratch instead of generating it automatically, choosing all the features and hairstyles you want. It is an application that in its free version will leave a watermark on the video, although it is not so important in these cases either. You can save your photos on your phone and then share them in the applications you want.

Memojis

If you have an iPhone, you won’t need third-party applications because Apple implements its own emojis system customized with your face. Once you create them, you can use them in any application. They’ll be shared as third-party emojis when the app allows it, and if not, they’ll be shared as an image.

To create them, you’ll need to go to an application and open the Apple keyboard, where you’ll click on the emojis section. There you’ll find the method to create the memojis. These will be made from scratch, and you’ll be able to put the features you want on them. Once they’re done, they become part of the emojis section of the iOS keyboard, and you can use them anywhere you want.

Share 7 applications to create avatars and emojis with your face and use them in other apps