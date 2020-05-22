At least 7.8 million Brazilians live in places that require 4-hour trips to a city that is able to offer adequate treatment for the most complex cases of covid-19, such as hospitals with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), respirators and teams specialized in acute and severe respiratory diseases.

This is revealed by an analysis released on Wednesday, 20, by the Institute of Communication and Information in Health, Fiocruz. The data exposes the risk to the most vulnerable populations and the size of the difficulties that will be imposed on health systems with the internalization of the disease. According to data from the Ministry of Health for Wednesday, 3,488 municipalities across the country have already been affected by the coronavirus, or 62.6%.

Researchers from the MonitoraCovid-19 group released a technical note on the country’s regions and health networks, assessing the displacement of covid-19 across the country and the flow of patients seeking admission.

Only last week (between the 9th and 16th), 227 municipalities with a population of less than 10 thousand inhabitants had the first case of the disease, as well as 197 municipalities with a population between 10 and 20 thousand inhabitants and 112 municipalities with a population between 20 and 50 thousand inhabitants.

Deaths also began to occur in these cities. According to the survey, 50 municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants reported deaths for the first time. The same occurred in 83 municipalities with a population between 10 and 20 thousand inhabitants and in 98 municipalities with a population between 20 and 50 thousand inhabitants.

The arrival of the disease in such small cities ignites the warning about how the residents of these places will have access to health networks in emergency situations. By the calculations, the states most affected are Amazonas, Pará and Mato Grosso. The three have more than 20% of their populations living in areas of the nearly 8 million people who live within four hours of a highly complex service center.

The work also pointed out that in 175 municipalities where these centers are located, more than 50% of the inmates were already coming from other municipalities until May 4.

Health networks

The analysis focused on assessing the overload of the health networks and indicates that there is no point in making localized isolations, from one or another municipality, without thinking about the regions as a whole, since people need to travel to seek care.

“Since the beginning of the epidemic, there has been talk of the need to protect health systems. To flatten the curve to avoid collapse. But it is necessary to understand what systems we are talking about. Residents of small municipalities need to move to large ones to receive care. In this sense, there are health regions across the country “, explains Diego Xavier, an epidemiologist at the Institute of Communication and Information in Health at Fiocruz, who participated in the work.

“What we suggest is that a coordination of strategies needs to be adopted to clearly and quickly define which region and which network is being protected with a given strategy. It has to be a real union, not rhetoric”, he says.

“Mayors have to sit down with governors and the federal government to define this with these service regions in mind. Imagine a region like Petrolina (PE) and Juazeiro (BA) (cities separated by the São Francisco River). If a state decides to increase the isolation and the other begins to relax, it will not work “, adds the researcher. “What we need is to protect the network of ICUs and respirators and that goes beyond municipal boundaries.”

The study also warns that the disease, which started in the big capitals and then went to the interior, will now take the opposite path in the search for patients for care.

“This disease had time to go and in the coming weeks we will start to see the time back. Except that the big cities already have their hospitals almost full. The isolation that the big cities adopted at the beginning of the epidemic caused the disease take a long time to get to the interior. And now we’re going to see the people from these cities going to the capitals in search of assistance “, says Xavier.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.