This June 23, 2020 an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 was recorded at 10:29 am and with an epicenter in Crucecita, Oaxaca. Initially, the Seismological had warned that said magnitude had been 7.1, however, later it rectified.

Preliminary: EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 7.1 Loc 12 km SOUTHEAST CRUCECITA, OAX 06/23/20 10:29:03 Lat 15.68 Lon -96.07 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/EfApIeee3V – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) June 23, 2020

Later updated their status on the social network:

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 7.5 Loc 23 km SOUTH OF CRUCECITA, OAX 06/23/20 10:29:02 Lat 15.57 Lon -96.09 Pf 5 km pic.twitter.com/8uuY2um91w – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) June 23, 2020

For her part, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum assures that security protocols were activated in Mexico City:

There is a noticeable earthquake in the City. Emergency protocols were activated. – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 23, 2020

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, I also send a message from the National Palace through the same social network:

Message to the people of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/baBtlTl8UD – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 23, 2020

Some users they reported the incident from their phone:

That is how I touch myself in the forests of Las Lomas, in my building, that is the sidewalk. #sismocdmx #sismo pic.twitter.com/dAB0DoBP0I – Ale Castillo (@yaredi) June 23, 2020

This is how residents registered the movement of a building in La Condesa, CDMX, during the # earthquake. pic.twitter.com/IGGf5Ae61E – SUUMA Volunteers 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) June 23, 2020

Other users reported that the seismic alarm did not sound in their neighborhoods. For its part, SkyAlert reported minor damage in the City of Oaxaca and a tsunami warning on the coasts of this Mexican state:

Minor damage in the capital of Oaxaca. There the intensity was of Violent. #SismoHuatulco https://t.co/SHLySf9REB – SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) June 23, 2020

Currents of the sea enter a few meters through the rivers of the coastal area of ​​Huatulco. As a precaution it is better to stay away from the coasts, these variations can rise without prior notice. Still waiting for the tsunami warning. #SismoHuatulco https://t.co/INvC41teAO – SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) June 23, 2020

And according to the intensity map of the SkyAlert Network, in places like Huatulco and Miahuatlán he felt severe the earthquake and Matías Romero felt strong.

This is how the intensity map recorded by @RedSkyAlert was painted. Intensities from Severe to mild but with distances of 1000km from the epicenter. #SismoHuatulco. In CDMX the accelerations correspond to Strong intensity. pic.twitter.com/Z1tAymZDYR – SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) June 23, 2020

