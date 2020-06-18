So far the authorities have not reported any material damage or have issued a tsunami alert for the time being.

Sydney.- A earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook the Thursday Kermadec islands, a New Zealand archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, without authorities reporting material damage or issuing a tsunami warning for the time being.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors the seismic activity in the world, located the earthquake 10 kilometers deep under the seabed and 686 kilometers northeast of Opotiki, the closest town, located north of the Island. North of New Zealand.

The Kermadec, located between New Zealand and Tonga, are uninhabited, with the sole exception of personnel from the permanently installed base on Raoul Island, which has a radio and weather station.

New Zealand It sits on the fault between the Pacific and Oceania plate tectonics and records about 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which 100 to 150 are powerful enough to be perceived.