Medical equipment acquired by Insabi and will be distributed to San Luis Potosí and Chihuahua. They are Hamilton military type artificial respirators. The best quality

US plane with fans

Regeneration, June 19, 2020. 53 new fans arrive in the sixth shipment of the Mexico-Nevada airlift. The medical equipment was acquired by Insabi and will be distributed to San Luis Potosí and Chihuahua

As part of the actions of the Government of Mexico against the pandemic by COVID-19, this morning the sixth flight from Nevada, United States arrived at the Toluca International Airport

It’s about 53 artificial respirators Military T-1 type of the Hamilton Medical brand, which has its production plant in Switzerland.

Its quality is of the highest in the global market and were imported through the air bridge with the United States managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

The arrival of the fans is the result of cooperation between the governments of Mexico and the United States.

Likewise, SRE details is part of the conversation between Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald Trump on April 17, where the acquisition of medical equipment from that country was agreed.

Collaboration of National Guard

The document indicates that the Government of Mexico thanked the collaboration of the National Guard in the protection and transfer of this team, essential for the intensive care of patients with COVID-19.

Finally it is detailed that with this fifth shipment they add 375 Hamilton fans who have reached national territory through the Mexico-Nevada airlift.

These actions are carried out with strict observance of the procurement and health regulations of our country.

Its details are available for public consultation, in accordance with international best practices and the corresponding transparency laws.

The pandemic accelerates, 150 thousand in a single day, the highest: WHO

WHO warned that almost half of the cases are concentrated in the Americas, as well as large numbers of affected people in South Asia and the Middle East

Pandemic, new phase

Regeneration, June 19, 2020. On Twitter account, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros published: The pandemic is accelerating ».

And it is that yesterday more than 150 thousand new cases of Covid 19, the most in a single day so far.

He explained that almost half of those cases were in the Americas, and there are also large numbers in South Asia and the Middle East.

«The world is in a new and dangerous phase. It is understandable that many people are fed up with being in their homes, “he said.

Countries eager to open up their societies and economies “but the virus is still spreading rapidly, it is still deadly”.

Focus on the basics

Most of the population remains susceptible. “We continue to ask all countries to focus on the basics,” said Tedros.

That is, he detailed: find, isolate, test and provide care for each case and track and quarantine each contact »

Refugee day

In the framework of International Refugee Day Filippo Grandi noted that in the case of refugees and migrants right now “what we are most concerned about in this pandemic is the impact on their livelihoods.”

Refugees and migrants survive from day to day, in informality, “explains the High Commissioner for Refugees.

Pandemic

The pandemic must be an opportunity to leave that rhetoric of «me first or my country first »and work together. Divisions must be put aside, “he said.

Must get politics out of the pandemic and out of the problems migrants and refugees face.

«World Refugee Day, “It is an important time to highlight the risks # COVID19 for the most vulnerable.”

They are at risk because they often have limited access. to adequate shelters, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services, “said Tedros.

«More than 80% of the refugees and almost all the internally displaced persons in the world are in low and middle income countries», he specified.

WHO is deeply concerned about the real danger and current of the widespread transmission of Covid in the refugee camps, He spoke at a press conference.