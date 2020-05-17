The May issue is now available in PDF format, and is downloadable for free by clicking here.

No one expected such a brilliant return. Just a few months ago, the Spanish-American rapper 6ix9ine – born as Daniel Hernández 24 years ago in New York – starred in thousands of headlines after being arrested for belonging to an armed gang in a macro-operation against organized crime. But, when everyone had a long stay behind bars for the rapper, his collaboration with justice reduced his sentence to a minimum and the coronavirus ended up being his salvation: Hernández is asthmatic and will spend the rest of his sentence in house arrest .

At 43 million in one day, GOOBA is the most viewed hip-hop video in the shortest time. The direct from home to comment on his return broke the record of Instagram Live, with two million viewers

Just a month after being released for “humanitarian reasons,” 6ix9ine is back in the news. Last Friday he released GOOBA, a trap song very much in line with his first songs, in which his aggressive style purposely contrasts with the multicolored rainbow that has always characterized his physical appearance. Between dancers with gobs of paint, a dalmatian puppy and a police anklet, 6ix9ine dares to compare herself to the coronavirus and even refers to her “tip-offs” to the federal authorities, while reviewing other more typical topics of the genre such as the amount of money you have or the women you surround yourself with.

The rapper during his trial.

The single has swept over 100 million views on YouTube in just three days, of which 43 million were in the first 24 hours, making it the most viewed hip-hop video in the shortest time in the history of the channel. 6ix9ine has also broken the record of Instagram Live, when on May 8 he launched live from his home to comment on his return: there were two million viewers watching it from their mobile phones.

In theory, all this, without promotion or professional distribution of any kind, since the rapper has not signed with any major record label and the management of his return is coordinated by him and his closest team since house arrest. Although Rolling Stone magazine was talking about a 10 million dollar contract signed with 10K, the influential record label with which it achieved its first successes Be that as it may, the strategy works for him: projections assure that GOOBA could climb to the top of the listed Billboard list for next week.

One week he had beef with any artist he wanted, in another he starred in a bizarre video and the next he challenged bands from the other side of the country.

But how did we get here? How can it be that Hernández, who in 2015 pleaded guilty to a crime of sexual abuse of minors, after having relations with a 13-year-old man when he had already turned 18 and that at the end of 2018 he was facing more than 47 years in prison for belonging to an armed gang is now sweeping the Internet from the tranquility of your home? What makes this 24-year-old rapper top 10 in the United States several times?

The rap troll

Born in 1996 in New York to a Mexican mother and a Puerto Rican father whom he did not know, since its inception, 6ix9ine has been a professional of attracting attention. On the one hand there is, of course, his controversial physical appearance, with hair and teeth dyed in the colors of the rainbow and tattoos with the number of his name – which in itself is also a green joke – spread over body and face. But above all, the rapper is a genius in the art of being permanently in the news. One week I had beef [disputa verbal entre raperos, normalmente mediante canciones que buscan ridiculizar al adversario] with any artist he wanted, in another he starred in a bizarre video and the next he challenged criminal gangs from the other side of the country.

6ix9ine squeezed the most out of social networks, especially Instagram, and the result compensated: despite being on an independent label, the rapper was a regular at the top positions of the Billboard. Even his shameless dabbling with Latin music – his Spanish is very limited – were successful: his collaboration with Anuel AA, BEBE, was number one in Spain and several Latin American countries.

But, above all, it was his disagreements with rappers of the stature of 50 cent or Chief Keef, who coincidentally coincided in time with the release of new singles, which fueled the success machine of the young Hispanic American. In fact, in the case of his beef with the godfather of the Chicago trap, 6ix9ine walked around the most dangerous neighborhood in the windy city for a minute to “prove” that he was not afraid of anyone. A short time later, he released a new song, FEFE, with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at number 3 on the US charts.

6ix9ine bragging about “strolling” through Chicago’s most dangerous neighborhood

Of course, this crazy reality hid a dark background. On the one hand, there were the things that were already known. Before becoming famous, Hernández was dedicated to the retail of drugs, mainly marijuana. And in 2018, 6ix9ine was on probation after being convicted of filming a minor while performing oral sex and spreading the video on the Internet.

But, the eye of the legal hurricane that was about to hit him was in his involvement in a gang like Nine Trey Gangsters, associated with the famous Bloods. After meeting several of its leaders in Rikers prison, Hernández received financial support from the gang, which was linked to drug trafficking and has been described by US authorities as “extremely violent.” In fact, several of its members star in the video clip of their first hit, GUMMO, and one of the local bosses, “Shotti”, whose real name is Kifano Jordan, came to serve as manager of Hernández during that decisive 2018 in which he stood out. his musical career.

Gummo video featuring 6ix9ine with members of Nine Trey Gangsters.

6ix9ine himself, who also uses the alias of Tekashi, boasted of his relationship with the band, which also provided him with security at all his concerts and outings. His connection with organized crime also gave him credibility in the world of rap, which since its inception has been closely linked to the notion of street cred and in which still being a gangster is usually synonymous with respect.

The problem is that this link had gone too far and was drawing a lot of attention. Federal authorities were soon knocking on his door. In a RICO macro-operation, similar to those used in the 20th century to wipe out the power of the Italian mafia, 6ix9ine was arrested and charged with very serious crimes, ranging from gun use to conspiracy, to trafficking in drugs, armed robbery and threats. In all, a sword in the shape of 47 years in prison hung over the popular rapper’s head, which was the prosecution’s request for a conviction.

From gangster to snitch

The rapper was quick to react. Advised by his lawyer, 6ix9ine admitted that he was a member of Nine Tray, but assured that he had never been involved in his illegal activities and that he only used them to organize his safety and improve his reputation against other rappers. For more than two days of testimony and an afternoon of cross-examination, 6ix9ine went on to detail the crimes her partners had committed.

Hernández made it very clear that he had no intention of spending his life in prison and collaborated with the feds from the start. Within months, he went from looking straight into the possibility of being in prison until his colorful hair turned white to receiving a drastically reduced sentence: 24 months in jail and five years of probation. All thanks to a testimony that was key to condemning some of his former allies, such as Anthony “Harv” Ellison or Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, for narcotics distribution, kidnapping, criminal organization and even attempted murder. His ex-manager Shotti also ended up behind bars for the rapper’s confidences.

6ix9ine himself laughing at his sneak fame.

Of course, this collaboration with justice made the rapper come into the crosshairs of the criminal gang. But despite the possible danger to his life, 6ix9ine decided to reject the witness protection program, although it would have been curious to see how a man with more facial tattoos than centimeters of free skin could be hidden. Hernández wanted to resume his musical career right where he left off and, after obtaining freedom even earlier than expected due to his asthmatic condition, he has set to work.

That 6ix9ine is now openly a snitch can cost him dearly in that “credibility” he had gained during his meteoric rise in the world of rap. But Hernández seems not to care. In his public appearance on Instagram, he decided not to hide for a second from the fact that he cooperated with the government to obtain a favorable agreement and referred to himself as a “rat” amid laughter and proclamations that he was “the most influential artist in the United States. United”.

This invulnerability attitude, despite the risk he runs, has already played tricks on him in the short time he has been under house arrest. On the weekend of his release, a fan recognized him sunbathing on the balcony of the house opposite and shared a video on his social networks in which he boasted of his discovery. Within minutes, several Internet users had identified and leaked the address of the Los Angeles house where 6ix9ine was hiding, which had to change addresses in a hurry. That if, true to his strategy of attracting attention, the rapper fled the house with clothes of thousands of colors in a slightly discreet Range Rover in phosphor orange.

One of the photos with which he discovered his secret location.

What seems clear is that 6ix9ine has decided to return to the old ways not only in music, but in its incomparable marketing strategy. He is back to trolling. In the just five days that have passed since his return to social networks, Tekashi has had time to return to having beefs with other rappers such as Snoop Dogg or Meek Mill, who do not welcome the young Hispanic American who boasts of having betrayed his former partners with the police. On Instagram, he has deleted all the people he follows and only supports two pages currently: the New York local police and FBI pages. Undoubtedly, a true genius to attract attention through controversy.

