6G: when Artificial Intelligence will come to life | News | Infrastructures

Oppo has just released a new technical report on 6G: “6G AI-Cube Intelligent Networking”. This is a first in-depth analysis of the telecommunications industry and how artificial intelligence (AI) can power the architecture of future mobile networks. In addition, an already very detailed vision of the design of these next generation infrastructures advances.

The provider has created a work team focused on the first investigations on the service requirements, key technologies and characteristics of the system that the development of 6G networks will need.

6G will revolutionize the way Artificial Intelligence learns, interacts and is applied.

In this sense, the company believes that 6G will change the way people interact with Artificial Intelligence like never before, making AI become in a real way a technology totally focused on public service, for the use and benefit of all. With the power of 6G, smart devices will be key players in AI, downloading and implementing AI algorithms of different application levels for the creation of more immersive user experiences while at the same time continuously collecting data to power more advanced AI models.

For example, in the case of autonomous vehicles, 6G networks will assign the most suitable AI algorithm based on the location of the vehicle and its physical environment, time of day, weather, etc., as well as an optimal communication connection. The vehicle will be able to instantly download and run artificial intelligence algorithms that have also been tested in countless vehicles and devices, providing passengers with safer and more comfortable travel conditions.

“Technological innovation must have a vision of the future. With mobile communications evolving over periods of a decade, the standardization of the next generation of communications technology is expected to begin in 2025, with commercial implementation in 2035, “he says. Henry Tang, Chief 5G Scientist at Oppo. “Looking ahead to 2035, Oppo expects the number of intelligent agents in the world to far exceed the number of humans. Therefore, the next generation of communication technology, 6G, should be able to meet the needs of not just people. but all forms of intelligence and their various forms of interaction. With this ultimate goal in mind, we have carried out this initial technical research and design of the system of the future. “

Today’s networks can be divided into two dimensions: one from the control plane (CP) and the other from the user plane (UP). UP primarily applies to the part of network performance that users can directly perceive, such as speed and latency. The CP, on the other hand, is closely related to the network configuration, which guarantees normal network operations under different movement patterns and location ranges of the network nodes themselves.

The report presents the AI ​​function plane as a new dimension in 6G networks: AI-Cube

This whitepaper presents the AI ​​function plane as a new dimension in 6G networks, which runs perpendicular to the traditional CP and UP planes to form a smart cube (AI-Cube). This unique AI-enhanced architecture will optimize the 6G network on two levels: network functionality and high-level network capacity to enable 6G networks to intelligently self-optimize, self-manage and distribute resources.

According to this document, 6G will revolutionize the way Artificial Intelligence learns, interacts and is applied, solving many traditional problems faced in the development of AI, such as the location and storage of data and user privacy. To address some of the current limitations of AI algorithms, the whitepaper proposes dividing AI resources into different domains. Organized around specific AI tasks, multiple nodes and resources under the next generation network will form AI domains, generating optimal strategies for precise AI model allocation, network resource scheduling, and data sharing.

Today, the limited computing and storage capacity of smart devices make it difficult to use large AI algorithms in a generalized way.

At the same time, the maximum AI that could be run on these devices may not be optimal due to the high data demand it would require from users. However, in 6G networks, the AI ​​domain will be able to take on multiple roles, such as a traditional base station, a database, an AI model repository, and an application server.

In the new network proposal, 6G devices will be assigned to an AI domain based on location and device’s own requirements. This AI domain will then issue the most suitable AI algorithm and task to be able to offer the desired services and at the same time provide the optimal communication connection to carry out the required tasks. Unlike 4G and 5G networks, AI used to deduce situations and make decisions in 6G networks will be organically integrated on both the device side and the network side, the device assuming a more important role.