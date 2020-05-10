Mexico City,- 69 years have passed since the first match between the Argentina National Team and England. This intercontinental rivalry, rare in soccer, can be explained by reasons related to the ball, but also by extra-sports events.

The faces met for the first time on May 9, 1951, in an international friendly played at London’s Wembley Stadium and before 60,000 spectators. It was a 2-1 victory for the English national team, thanks to goals from Jackie Milburn and Stan Mortensen. For his part, Mario Boyé scored the only goal for Albiceleste.

Argentina, directed by the remembered Guillermo Stábile, formed with Miguel Rugilo; Juan Figueiras, Ubaldo Faina, Norberto Yácono, Juan Colman; Natalio Pescia, Mario Boyé and Ángel Labruna; Norberto Méndez, Félix Loustau and Rubén Bravo.

England, trained by Walter Winterbottom, took the field with Bert Williams; Bill Eckersley, Billy Wright, Alf Ramsey; Vic Metcalfe, Harold Hassall, Jim Taylor, Stan Mortensen, Henry Cockburn; Jackie Milburn and Tom Finney.

Rivalry favors South Americans

The general record between Argentina and England is 15 games: 3 wins for “La Albiceleste” (18 goals in favor), 6 for the inventors of football (22 goals for) and 6 draws. The classic was played 7 times in England, 3 in Argentina, 1 in Mexico, France, Chile, Japan and Switzerland.

The rivalry between Argentina and England had its genesis on July 23, 1966, in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, when the English were hosts, and they won 1-0 (goal by Geoff Hurst) at the legendary Wembley , after a controversial arbitration.

This rivalry increased even more after the Falklands War in 1982, and after the goals of Diego Armando Maradona (“The Hand of God” and the “Best in the history of the World Cups”), with the victory of Argentina by 2 to 1, in the quarterfinals of the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

5 clashes in World Cups

Chile 1962: England 3-1 Argentina (group stage), with goals from Ronald Flowers -p-, Robert Charlton and James Greaves; José Sanfilippo. Meeting played at the Braden Copper Stadium, Rancagua (June 2).

England 1966: England 1-0 Argentina (quarterfinals), with a goal by Geoff Hurst, celebrated at Wembley Stadium (July 23). Antonio Rattin (ARG) was sent off after 35 minutes after a controversial ruling.

Mexico 1986: Argentina 2-1 England (quarterfinals), with goals from Diego Maradona x2; Gary Lineker, played at the Azteca Stadium (June 22). This duel had as unforgettable facts the goal of Diego Maradona called “The Hand of God”, and the “Goal of the Century”.

France 1998: Argentina 2-2 (4-3) England (round of 16), with goals from Gabriel Batistuta -p- and Javier Zanetti; Alan Shearer -p- and Michael Owen, at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, Saint-Étienne (June 30). David Beckham (ING) was expelled for assaulting Diego Simeone.

Korea & Japan 2002: England 1-0 Argentina (group stage), with a goal by David Beckham at the Sapporo Dome Stadium, Japan (June 7).

In addition to the 5 matches in the World Cup, they were measured in 10 international friendlies (1951, 1953 x2, 1964, 1974, 1977, 1980, 1991, 2000 and 2005).

Day of the Argentine soccer player

Argentina’s first victory against England was on May 14, 1953, at the Estadio Monumental de Buenos Aires and before 85 thousand people. The local won 3-1, with goals from Rodolfo Micheli and Ernesto Grillo on a couple of occasions. The latter was the great figure of the duel and scored a goal which they nicknamed “the impossible”, for having scored it from an unthinkable angle. The humiliation for the English was such that this match does not appear in any book on the history of English football, and in Argentina, this date was declared the “Day of the Argentine Soccer Player”.

The “Goal of the Century” was the award given by FIFA to Diego Armando Maradona’s second goal against England in the 1986 Mexico quarter-finals. This goal was considered the best of the final stages of a World Cup according to the highest body of soccer, after a poll in which 341,460 people from more than 150 countries voted.

The last Classic was on November 12, 2005, in an international friendly played in Geneva, Switzerland. It ended with a 3-2 victory for the British team, with scores by Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen x2; Hernán Crespo and Walter Samuel, held at the Stade de Geneve.

