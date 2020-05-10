Increase debt in a range of 0.5% to 5% of GDP, provide support to formal and not just informal workers, and accelerate VAT among the immediate actions that the CCE urges.

By Ivonne Vargas

Prior to the pandemic crisis, there were 20 million formal jobs and a similar percentage of informal jobs. The problem with the current measures before the COVID-19, is that the loans by the government -3 million pesos- focus on employees in the latter category, without considering that the formal ones also need support to maintain their family economy and in response to the loss of employment, said Gustavo de Hoyo, National President of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex).

This was one of the requests made by specialists and entrepreneurs on Wednesday during the presentation of the conclusions of the National Conference for Economic Recovery, held last week, and in which 135,000 people participated.

The summary “we see as a public policy document, because we cannot conceive of a society where only the government takes responsibility (for the pandemic),” said Carlos Salazar, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

He added that one of the intentions with this action is to promote the creation of a National Council for Economic Recovery, similar to the instance that exists today in matters of health and that defines the behavior of society in the face of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID- 19).

“As a business sector we always have to call for action and execution. We will continue to encourage the authority to listen to our communications, “said the manager.

In the presentation, 10 conclusions were shared that bring together 68 actions, which the Council will seek to promote as a national agreement to the Mexican government.

Here are some activities defined as ‘immediate’:

1. First challenge, COVID-19 tests: in health, the availability and application of tests must be increased to identify the magnitude of the problem and take more actions to mitigate it. Greater efficiency is demanded in the Cofepris Sanitary Authorization Commission, to authorize the necessary supplies to attend the pandemic.

2. Economic stability: it is proposed to promote that companies support their suppliers with access to financing, flexibility of payment conditions to avoid falling into arrears, transfer knowledge and training to employees to achieve greater operational efficiency. An inclusive job preservation policy must also be created, said Antonio del Valle, president of the Mexican Business Council.

This should contemplate a reduction in working hours or staggered working hours, as well as a program to help and care for workers affected by the suspension of activities. The digitization of procedures should also be promoted.

Another proposal is to speed up VAT refunds to increase flows in companies and speed up payment to suppliers.

3. Fiscal policy: increase the debt in a range of 0.5% to 5% of the Gross Domestic Product to defray health-related expenses and maintain and increase social programs. This will reduce the debt to GDP ratio in the future, said Enoch Castellanos, president of Canacintra.

It is suggested to take advantage of lines of credit available to multilateral organizations to inject liquidity into the Mexican economy, and to have a better alignment between monetary and fiscal policy in the country.

4. Savings system: reforms must be made to the retirement savings system to maintain greater long-term sustainability, protecting the population’s resources. This can be done by expanding the Afores’ investment regime to securitize existing public assets with proven profitability, allowing additional government resources.

It also has to be supported “now, expeditiously” that those who lose their jobs can withdraw from the Afores the amount that the law already allows, said José Manuel López, president of Concanaco.

Strengthening the educational system and generating training schemes for the unemployed to develop new skills that facilitate their reintegration into working life is also essential.

5. Entrepreneurs: there is an urgent need to leverage the use of new technological financing platforms (Fintech) to trigger entrepreneurship and encourage the growth of local innovation. Minimizing the number of procedures and response times will allow gathering the necessary requirements for the implementation of projects more quickly.

