Datafolha survey released this Saturday by Folha de S. Paulo shows the population’s rejection of the Jair Bolsonaro government’s initiative to negotiate positions and funds with parliamentarians. In recent weeks, the president has strengthened his rapprochement with Centrão’s parliamentarians. To the question “Bolsonaro acts well or badly when negotiating positions and funds with deputies and senators?”, 67% of the interviewees affirmed that the president acts badly and 20%, that he acts well. Another 11% said they did not know and 2% that he is not negotiating positions and funds.

Arrival of President Jair Bolsonaro at the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília (DF), this Tuesday (26)

Photo: Cláudio Marques / Futura Press

The survey was conducted on May 25 and 26, with 2,069 adult Brazilians, in all regions and states of the country. Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the interviews were conducted by telephone, a method that requires quick questionnaires, without the use of visual stimuli. The margin of error is two percentage points, up or down.

Still, in the poll, 64% said the president is not delivering on what he promised in the 2018 election about the relationship with the legislature. For 29%, he is keeping his promise, while 8% did not know how to answer.

Among those who say they voted for Bolsonaro in 2018, the picture is reversed, and 49% consider that the president is keeping his promise, compared to 42% who see noncompliance with what was announced at the time.

In the two questions on the subject, the disapproval of the president’s behavior tends to be greater among young people aged 16 to 24 and interviewed with higher education.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.