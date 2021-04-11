66 hits and top ten

You can’t ask for more from Jon rahm, 26 years old, in his fifth Masters and on the last day played this Sunday, in which he came out 21st tied 11 strokes behind the leader, the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama and once his card of 66 strokes was delivered and signed (-6) for 282 he was already 3rd tied, three strokes from the second and six from Matsuyama, in the absence of the leaders facing the second nine holes of the Augusta National, which are the ones who put on or take off the Green Jacket. Four birdies, one eagle and zero bogeys in one round to frame. With three top ten in his previous four appearances in this Grand slam, the world number 3 He gave everything from minute 1, signed the best result and waited satisfied events at the clubhouse.

Rahm left this Sunday in the last lap with two clear objectives, rather two pending accounts to settle. On the one hand, trying to play under par in this Masters where the results were being more elusive than the game. Barrika added three consecutive rounds to par until this Sunday, a day when he could even improve on his best result in Augusta (4th in 2017). On the other, ‘take revenge’ on his party partner Scottie scheffler. Who? His executioner in the quarterfinals of the recent World Cup match play in Austin. Neither the tournaments nor the situations were similar but any extra motivation is always welcome. Both were more than fulfilled by the Basque.

And it is that Rahm had a spectacular start to the fourth day, a birdie on hole 1 leaving the ball ‘given’ with his second shot that almost did not end up being an eagle-2, and an eagle-3 in the 2 playing a marvelous iron to the green, bouncing in the center and sliding the ball towards the hidden flag on the right side. He stopped about ten feet away and the downhill putt ended in the pot. In the 3 he ‘putted’ from about 4 meters for a birdie and in the 4, after another majestic branding, the ball stayed 2.5 meters from the hole and the birdie putt narrowly missed. This start back at times was reminiscent of Seve Ballesteros when he won in 1983: birdie-eagle-par-birdie.

After a great ‘safe’ on hole 7, the Basque removed the thorn that he had nailed with the 8 in the last lap, and scored a great birdie, making a putt of three and a half meters across the center of the hole. With the pair on the 9th he covered the first part of the route with 32 strokes, -4 on the day and provisional 9th ​​(he had started, remember, 21st tied).

On holes 10 and 11 he complied with par without problems and another of the highlights of this fourth round came on par 3 at Amen Corner. With the flag in the usual place of the Sunday Masters day, short to the right, Rahm hit a great starting iron and left an unbeatable birdie opportunity of just two meters that he did not miss. The -5 on the scoreboard went up right away, too bad he couldn’t birdie on 13 because he went right into the trees at the start and he had no option to hit the green, he was very risky with the flag where he was. He played on the fairway and with the third hit he left the ball, yes, for a new birdie option, but the putt lacked strength.

On 14 he made par without problems and on 15, although he went over the green, he played a good chip on the third shot, leaving a putt of five feet uphill that he did not forgive. Fourth birdie of the day. In 16 he had another option that did not materialize and in 17 he was able to perfectly reach the first bogey of the day but the Biscayan, in a state of grace, was able to get a fantastic approach and putt to keep the card immaculate of errors. In 18 he had the opportunity to put the icing on the cake but the umpteenth birdie putt fell short by a few centimeters: 66 hits from the hat. And Jon’s fourth consecutive top ten for sure at Augusta.