Just a year and a half ago that it landed in Spain, and throughout this time, Fi Network has not only changed its coverage of Orange for that of Vodafone, but has also reached an agreement with Movistar to reach 22 million homes . A few weeks ago, in addition, the OMV based in Alicante and Madrid released converging fiber and mobile rates.

Now, is back in the news for its summer promotion, in which, as it did last year, it will give away 66 GB during the three months of the summer season. With this, Fi Network joins the list of operators that have already announced their respective promotions for summer 2020, among which are Simyo, Orange and Amena.

From June 15 to September 15

It seems that Fi Network did well with its summer 2019 promotion because, according to Movilonia, it intends to repeat it again this year. Thus, the OMV with Vodafone coverage will offer its customers no less than 66 GB of gift valid between June 15 and September 15.

It should be clarified, however, that only users with Unlimited mobile rates with 7, 10, 20 or 30 GB. Therefore, their three alternatives Voice Only with 100 minutes, Voice Only with unlimited calls and 5 GB + 300 minutes are out of the offer. The 66 GB voucher is also not available on the main line of the convergent rate, although it is possible to add it on the additional lines that are associated with the package.

Three mobile rates are left out of the promotion: Voice Only with 100 minutes, Voice Only with unlimited calls and 5 GB + 300 minutes

As it happened last year, the condition to obtain this free data bonus is that current customers do not change their rate until after the promotion. Also, during this period, gift gigabytes will be consumed first and these cannot be shared or accumulated; afterwards, the GB accumulated from the previous month will be used and, finally, the data included in the usual rate, which can be accumulated and shared.

