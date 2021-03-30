65,000 containers on the way to Spain and fear of a “second wave” of the crisis

The day after crisis in the Suez Canal has a number: 65,000 containers waiting to pass by sea, reopened this Monday after almost a week blocked, on the way to the Spanish ports.

Spanish Ports has confirmed 20 minutes That is the number of containers on board ships that await their passage through the canal this Tuesday, which last week remained blocked by the stranding of the Ever Given, disrupting world trade.

Jordi Espin Vallbona, Secretary General of Transprime, the Spanish association of loading companies, and policy manager for maritime transport at the European Shippers’ Council, explained to 20 minutes that a freighter takes about six days to arrive in Spain since it leaves the canal, so you could begin to notice a increase in traffic in Spanish ports starting next week.

To this must be added those who finally decided three or four days ago to turn around and reach Europe across the Cape of Good Hope, that they would be arriving to the Spanish coasts around the same dates.

It is unclear how Egypt will handle the traffic to clear this large hold and in what order the ships will pass. The Transprime manager indicates that the logical thing is that the small ships pass first, with less draft and therefore less risk of running aground.

This is at least as long as the authorities ensure good dredging that allows the safe passage of large container ships. It is also envisaged that priority cargo of perishable products and live animals.

Prepared for an “avalanche”

Already last Friday, three days before the canal reopened, the Port of Valencia Authority had stated that its concerns were centered on the possible “avalanche” of freighters to arrive in the country after the reopening, and warned that a special operation was prepared. The port has extended opening and closing hours for the delivery of empty and import containers.

Rafael Egea, coordinator of the Valencian area of ​​the union State Coordinator of Port Stevedores, has pointed to 20 minutes that to this day they do not have news of an “avalanche of ships” but that, in any case, will not be a relevant increase in the port, where they work 1,500 fixed stevedores, 450 temporary and there are about 40 cranes.

“The stowage is prepared to deal with this type of incident, it will not be something exceptional,” Egea said. “It is quite common for there to be an increase in work and our system is prepared for possible ups and downs.”

In the same situation is the Port of Algeciras, one of the main in Spain and only below Valencia in container volume. Here there is 1,770 fixed and 400 temporary stevedores of an external temporary agency, who work 24 hours a day in four shifts. Between the two terminals of the port there are 24 cranes.

In both Valencia and Algeciras, large container ships have priority. Unloading jobs depend on a number of factors, but are not usually take more than 36 hours.

Manuel Cabello, stevedore of that port and coordinator of the coordinator’s Andalusian area, confirms to 20 minutes that in the Andalusian ports there is no special plan either, but that there is sufficient capacity to absorb the extra work that could be produced.

“In a normal working week, without many ups and downs, the average number of containers that we move per week is around 60,000”

“In a normal work week, without many ups and downs, the average number of containers that we move around 60,000 a week, so the stowage is ready for whatever comes, “he says.” And if any extra effort were required, we would not hesitate to put the workers on our side. “

In fact, a decrease in activity due to the Suez blockade has not been noted in Algeciras. The first quarter of the year is usually a period of less activity, in part due to the Chinese New Year, in which the industrial activity of the Asian giant closes for several days.

Skip the Spanish ports

Espin, from Transprime, indicates that more than the delays due to the Suez blockade, the problem is the “information blackout” to which shipping companies submit to loading companies, who have no way of knowing exactly where their container is.

Another issue in which there is no data to date is whether shipping companies are going to reschedule or not your calls at Spanish ports. A power (called blank sailing in the sector) that allows these companies to skip some points on their route to compensate for the delays they have had, and which is now expected to be used to minimize the effect of six days detained at the gates of the canal. “They have to inform how they are going to reschedule, and here there is also an information blackout,” he says.

When a ship leaves, Espin explains, it has a schedule of when it will arrive at each port on its route. “But sometimes and through no fault of the shipping companies, there are delays, because there are problems in a port, a crane breaks or there is bad weather. If a ship leaves China for Rotterdam with 30 stops in its path, which are many , if the scheduled time is not met they are accumulating delays. ” In the end, the shipping company decides to skip some ports to get to the main destination on time.

In the last two years, he estimates, shipping companies have rescheduled and canceled up to 20% of their stopovers. “They prioritize some ports that, due to the cargo they carry, are more important, and avoid others.”

Second wave

However, what worries the loader sector the most “is the second wave of this tsunami, which will occur in April and May,” adds Espin. The loaders are preparing that, after the crush of ships, there will be a contraction of transport supply up to 30%.

And it is that, after the collapse due to the reopening of the canal, Transpime fears that the shipping companies limit the departure of ships during April, May and even June, to make up for the losses for the time they were detained. “It’s like when you’re waiting for the bus,” Espin exemplifies. “If there are no buses circulating because the traffic is cut off, six will come at once, but then you will have to wait a long time for another to pass.”

Nor is there much information on this from shipping companies, putting Spanish exporters in trouble, who will have to think about alternative ways to get to Asiaeither by air or by train through the new Silk Road. Options that are more expensive than the boat.

Espin believes that shipping companies should act responsibly and invest so that a possible contraction in the supply does not affect customers so much.

“They should invest so that the contraction effects that may arise from April, May or June are the minimum “, points out. “If they don’t, it means they are still focused only on making money; if they do, they will serve their customers well.”