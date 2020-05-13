Hortensia was transfused from two plasma units of patients recovered from Covid-19.

Hortensia was able to beat Covid-19. He received intravenously two units of plasma, each with 200 milliliters, from different donors recovered from this new disease, without presenting any adverse event because it is a different component to their body.

Dr. María Dolores Ochoa Vázquez, head of the Adult Pneumology Service at the General Hospital of the La Raza National Medical Center, reported that the patient met the severity criteria to start on April 27 the national experimental plasma transfusion protocol from two different donors recovered from Covid-19, which recently started at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) with bioethics and biosecurity permits for its use.

“After the plasma transfusion, Hortensia evolved satisfactorily, the respirator was removed on April 29 and once we were able to stabilize her, she was discharged on the afternoon of Friday, May 8,” he explained.

Ochoa Vázquez pointed out that there are some reference centers that carry this protocol, among them the General Hospital of CMN La Raza and it is intended get more donors recovered with Covid-19 in order to benefit more patients and offer them another treatment alternative.

The specialist reported that the recovery of Hortensia, 65, was not achieved by a single person, it is the sum of the effort of various categories of workers such as hygiene and cleaning, stretcher-bearers, X-rays, inhalation therapy, nursing, nutrition and dietetics; including the hospital management group that supplies all protection supplies and medications.

“It is a great satisfaction that a patient with severity criteria and such a high prognosis for mortality has recovered,” he said.

Dr. Ochoa Vázquez recalled that the patient entered the Emergency Department on April 13 in conditions of severe respiratory failure.

Once in the Adult Pneumology Service, he managed to improve with oxygen support, however 11 days later (on April 24) there was a need to provide ventilatory support with a respiratorThis put her in a very high risk of death, highlighted the specialist.

For her part, Azucena, daughter of Hortensia, reported that her mother is an active woman and full of energy, and that it has been a very difficult experience to face the Covid-19.

He recalled that it was April 6 when his mother returned from work and claimed to have sore throat, cough and fever. “The fact that my mom wanted to go to the doctor at that time was because she really felt very bad,” said Azucena.

“We took her to the doctor several times and they sent her home with treatment and the hope that she would get better, but days passed and his health worsened“He expressed.

“I thank the doctors, as they gave them quality care and did everything possible even though all staff are at risk. Thank you very much to the doctors who have always been informing us of my mother’s state of health, ”concluded Azucena.