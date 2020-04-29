Due to the confinement we have to do with the coronavirus, we are spending more time at home than ever, and that is something that It can get a little saturated, especially if you’re not used to spending leisure time at home. But today we are going to bring you a solution that, possibly, will end your problems.

It is a Philips brand Smart TV, which has a diagonal of 65 inches with 4K resolution and which is for sale for less than 500 euros, a golden opportunity to turn your living room into a home theater, and at the best price.

Confinement can be tough, but it’s also a golden opportunity for you to catch up on all the movies and series you’ve been wanting to watch for a while, but for which there never seems to be enough time. But, to enjoy the experience to the fullest, you need a good television, And this 65-inch Philips can turn your living room into a home theater.

And is that, these 65 inches, to give you an idea, occupy dimensions of 146 x 85 x 8 centimeters, that they will allow 4K resolution, enjoy a very good viewing experience. In addition, it supports HDR10 +, so you will be able to see content on Netflix with this protocol, which will provide a different vision, in which depth and vibrant colors are more appreciated.

As for the sound, This TV is compatible with Dolby HDR premium video and sound formats, reason why it will offer a great fidelity in the audio of the content that we see in it. Although, if you want to connect your audio system to television, you can also do it through its optical digital audio output, or through the 3.5 mm jack. To which you can connect an adapter that will make the television also have Bluetooth.

On the other hand, as you know, Philips has a range of smart lights and LEDs, which are perfectly compatible with this television, and which they can illuminate the back of it with the predominant colors of the scene you are seeing on screen thanks to Ambilight.

We are facing a Smart TV, and as such, it is a television with an operating system – which is not Android TV – that will allow us to install applications such as Netflix or PrimeVideo, with which we will be able to access an infinity of content on demand And that will fill our hours of entertainment, although, if there is nothing that convinces you, you can always watch a television channel, or plug in a console and take a vice.

