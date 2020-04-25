A survey carried out by the Ideia Big Data institute and published on the BR Polítco website revealed that 65% of respondents believe in the accusations made by the former minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, against President Jair Twitter. In the statement in which he announced his departure from the government, the former judge claimed that the captain of the reserve wanted to control investigations by the Federal Police. 35% of the participants said they did not believe Moro’s speech.

President Jair Bolsonaro with former Justice Minister Sergio Moro during an event in Brasilia 18/12/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

The survey was done by telephone on Friday (24) and spoke to 1,615 people. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points more or less. The same survey also revealed that the ex-magistrate is considered a strong candidate in the 2022 elections: 66% of respondents responded that they believe Moro has a chance in the election.

In addition, 61% of people say they believe Moro’s departure could accelerate a possible impeachment process against Bolsonaro.

Understand Moro’s departure from government



The then Minister of Justice and Public Security surrendered the post after the dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo. The exoneration of Valeixo, who was Moro’s trusted man, was Bolsonaro’s decision and happened without the consent of the now ex-minister. He was taken aback by the publication of the decision in the Official Gazette on Friday and said he did not sign the waiver.

Moro praised Valeixo, said he only took office at the Ministry because Bolsonaro had promised carte blanche and that interference with the PF did not even happen during the Lava Jato. “Yesterday came the insistence of the president [para trocar o comando da PF]. I said it would be political interference and he [Bolsonaro] said yes”.

The disagreement over the command of the Federal Police, which is subordinate to the Minister of Justice, has affected the relationship between Bolsonaro and Moro since August last year, when the president first signaled that he would like to change the person responsible for PF investigations. At the time, government interlocutors managed to overcome the crisis and prevent changes.

