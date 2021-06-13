6,400 fans will be able to experience the WTCR event at MotorLand live

WTCR started its 2021 season with an audienceSpecifically, the 10,000 fans who were able to access the Nürburgring -not the Nordschleife- for the 24 Hours, an event that has the World Touring Car Cup as its support category. With this background, Eurosport Events has set itself the goal of keeping the fans warm in the following appointments of the contest and while the protocol for the presence of the public in Estoril is still in negotiations, Eurosport Events has confirmed that the WTCR event at MotorLand Aragón will have fans in the stands upon approval by the local Safety Board.

Along these lines, the Security Board made up of local, regional and Aragon authorities, as well as those responsible for the State Security Forces and Bodies, the Red Cross and other organizations have validated the protocol presented by the promoter of the WTCR and the managers of the circuit to have an audience. In fact, WTCR has announced that a total of 6,400 fans will be able to attend MotorLand to witness live the event that will be held between July 10 and 11 on the track located in the town of Alcañiz under compliance with this careful protocol.

While the public who can attend MotorLand will enjoy the WTCR races and the PURE ETCR spectacle, the drivers will once again feel the warmth of the fans, something vital as he acknowledges. Mikel Azcona, CUPRA driver: «This news is great. I have received many messages from fans asking if they would be allowed to come to Aragon. The fact that they can come is really good and I know they will come. When you are riding and you have support from the stands you are more motivated and you feel like you are going a little faster. I want to give a great show to the public that comes to MotorLand».