64 years after the death of Pedro Infante, the thousand loves of Mexico – El Sol de México

64 years have passed since the death of Pedro Infante, but to date the Guamúchil Idol continues to give people talk and is news because his image and work do not lose validity.

And it is that Pedrito continues to be the greatest idol of the Mexican people, an icon of popular culture whose films and songs remain alive in the hearts of the public, transcending between generations.

It is estimated that throughout his career, which began in 1939, he participated in more than 60 films, becoming a great star of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, and, since 1943, he recorded more than 300 songs of various genres, showing himself just as a romantic bolero player as a brave singer, a genuine exponent of traditional Mexican music.

Much is said and written about this man who died at 39 years of age in that tragic plane accident that occurred on April 15, 1957 in Mérida, Yucatán, although it is also speculated now that he was the victim of a plot forged by a politician jealous, and it is even stated that he did not actually perish in the plane crash and that he lived under the false identity of Antonio Pedro.

There are multiple episodes of the legend that has been forging around the mythical figure of Pedro Infante over time, the other thing is certain is that, 63 years after his physical disappearance, the artist from Mazatlán who began Playing drums in an orchestra, he acquired overtones of a social phenomenon due to his talent, his charisma and the penetration he achieved by touching the most sensitive fibers of a people that simply continue to miss him and pay tribute to him on each of his mourning anniversaries .

It is striking that even when his loyal fans have already left, modern audiences know him and buy his films, as well as his remastered albums or even piracy, generating juicy economic profits, also with the sale of tequila. posters and all kinds of products that “smell” like Pedro Infante.

THE THOUSAND LOVES

And that social phenomenon is also due to the image of the cheerful, mischievous and in love Mexican and the urban hero that he represented in the cinema, playing a great variety of characters in films such as Nosotros los Pobres, You Ricos, A toda Máquina, Pablo and Carolina, Los Gavilanes, Two Types of Care, The Three Huastecos and many more.

Obviously, the nickname of El mil Amores – the title of another of his films – suited him perfectly, so that legend calls him a womanizer, hence the high number of children awarded to him, although in reality, officially They are: Guadalupe Infante López, the fruit of a youthful love with his first girlfriend; Dora Luisa Infante León, daughter of her sister María del Carmen, whom Pedro adopted along with María Luisa León; Graciela Margarita, Lupita and Pedro Infante Torrentera; Irma Infante Aguirre, whom Pedro procreated with Irma Dorantes; and Cruz Infante Cazañas, recognized by the actor and singer’s mother, as the result of a relationship with Piedad Cazañas, an employee of the family, how are you?

