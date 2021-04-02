64 Venezuelan players started the season from Opening Day

The 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) started yesterday April 1 and then we show you the Venezuelan players who said present on each of their roster since the Opening Day of the best baseball in the world.

The baseball players Latinos certainly bring a lot to the baseball of Big leagues and among them the venezuelans They say present, which is why a total of 64 players from this country started the 2021 season from Opening Day.

Here the Venezuelan baseball playerss:

American league

Freddy Galvis (Baltimore Orioles) Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles) Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees) Yonny Chirinos (Tampa Bay Rays) Eduardo Rodríguez (Boston Red Sox) Martín Pérez (Boston Red Sox) Darwinson Hernández (Sox Boston Reds) Marwin González (Boston Red Sox) Andrés Giménez (Cleveland Indians) César Hernández (Cleveland Indians) Willians Astudilo (Minnesota Twins) Luis Arráez (Minnesota Twins) Edward Colina (Minnesota Twins) Miguel Cabrera ( Detroit Tigers) Wilson Ramos (Detroit Tigers) Víctor Reyes (Detroit Tigers) Harold Castro (Detroit Tigers) Carlos Hernández (Kansas City Royals) Salvador Pérez (Kansas City Royals) José Ruiz (Chicago White Sox) José Altuve (Houston Astros) Luis García (Houston Astros) Jesús Luzardo (Oakland Athletics) Yusmeiro Petit (Oakland Athletics) Elvis Andrus (Oakland Athletics) Luis Torres (Seattle Mariners) Junior Guerra (Angels of Anaheim) Franklin Barreto (Anaheim Angels)

National League

Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) Pablo Sandoval (Atlanta Braves) Ender Inciarte (Atlanta Braves) Ehire Adrianza (Atlanta Braves) José Alvarado (Philadelphia Phillies) Ronald Torreyes (Philadelphia Phillies) Carlos Carrasco (New Mets York) José Martínez (New York Mets) Luis Guillorme (New York Mets) Elieser Hernández (Miami Marlins) Pablo López (Miami Marlins) Jesús Aguilar (Miami Marlins) Miguel Rojas (Miami Marlins) Luis Oviedo (Pirates of Pittsburgh) Luis Avilán (Washington Nationals) Hernán Pérez (Washington Nationals) Adbert Alzolay (Chicago Cubs) Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs) Manuel Piña (Milwaukee Brewers) Omar Narváez (Milwaukee Brewers) Orlando Arcia (Chicago Brewers) Milwaukee) Avisail García (Milwaukee Brewers) Eugenio Suárez (Cincinanti Reds) Eduardo Escobar (Arizona D-Backs) David Peralta (Arizona D-Backs) Asdrúbal Cabrera (Arizona D-Backs) José Álvarez (San Fran Giants cisco) Wilmer Flores (San Francisco Giants) Jhoulys Chacín (Colorado Rockies) Germán Márquez (Colorado Rockies) Antonio Senzatela (Colorado Rockies) Elías Díaz (Colorado Rockies) Yonathan Daza (Colorado Rockies) Tucupita Marcano (Parents of San Diego) José Castillo (San Diego Padres) Brusdar Graterol (Los Angeles Dodgers)

The “Arepa Power” says present one more year in the MLB and these are all Venezuelan players who made each of their rosters since Opening Day 2021, being a pretty good number and making it clear that this country is the cradle of great baseball players.

It is also good to remember that many various of these baseball players made themselves felt from the Opening Day of the MLB, as well as Miguel Cabrera, Pablo Sandoval, Eugenio Suárez, Asdrúbal Cabrera and the debut of a new Venezuelan in the Big Top as Tucupita Marcano.