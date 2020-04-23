The president proposed a daily conference to report on the delivery of these grants; It would be from Monday to Friday from 6 to 7 at night.

Zoé Robledo Aburto, general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported that of the 645 thousand 102 small entrepreneurs that was identified they did not terminate their workers during the first quarter of the year, 64 thousand 605 establishments have already been validated to get a 25 thousand pesos credit.

During the morning conference, Robledo Aburto highlighted that the smallest have been the most supportive in the midst of the health emergency and therefore, will be the first to receive the support that will be granted to face the economic crisis.

He said that at the end of April 22, aid was approved for 59 thousand 909 businesses that have 1 to 5 employees; 3 thousand 40 have 11 to 20 workers; One thousand 201 have 21 to 50 people hired; and 459: more than 50 employees.

He explained that once the credit is authorized, it will be deposited without any guarantee, since it will be on the floor and will have a grace period of three months. From the fourth month on, interest will start to be paid, which had previously been reported, it would be at a rate of 6.5%, but with the adjustment made by Banco de México, it will now be 6%.

“They will pay 6% 803 pesos monthly for 3 years to an account of the Treasury of the Federation that will be disclosed,” he said.

While, Graciela Márquez Colín, Secretary of Economy, unveiled another support program with which they will be awarded a million microcredits for financing family businesses.

“In the face of the health emergency, the government plans to bring 25 thousand pesos of financing to these small negotiations so that the local economy can better resist the attacks of the epidemic,” he said.

He argued that this program follows from the Tandas for Wellbeing Program and for those who have been registered in the welfare census to participate.

Like the credits that will be given to companies that have workers registered in the IMSS, this financial support will be 25 thousand pesos for a term of 3 years with a grace period of 3 months, for the room to start the refund.

The federal official indicated that at the cut of April 22 they had already approved 149 thousand 541 credits for beneficiaries of the welfare census. He pointed out that these negotiations have 195 thousand 969 employees and that the owners have 287 thousand 201 economic dependents.

The fifty% of a million credits They will be distributed in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. However, Márquez Colina announced that the possibility of incorporating Tijuana, a city that has been greatly affected by Covid-19, is being considered.

Other 30% (300 thousand) will be for 80 municipalities in the south-southeast of the country; and the rest, 200 thousand will go to 34 municipalities in different areas of the national territory.

As of May 4, support will begin to come to those who have accepted the credit and are part of the Wellbeing Census. Banco Santander, Banco Azteca and Banorte will be the financial mechanisms to disperse the money.

Regarding the transfers of the approved credits, 61.22% has to do with commerce (food, loncherías, cafeterias, ice cream parlors, chicken shops, butchers, shoe stores); 21.69% with services (doctors, nurses, nurseries); and 17.09% with production (crafts, olive oil, blacksmith products).

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed that like the daily conference to report on the coronavirus, there should also be a press conference to publicize everything related to the delivery of credits. This meeting with the media will start from tomorrow from 6 to 7 at night.

“Here daily it will be known how many credits have been granted, how many are missing, who has been granted, how they will be incorporated, who is not in the census that was done house by house,” he said.