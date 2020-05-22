Those who live in big cities know that being close to nature is not always easy. Whether living in an apartment or a remote location, visiting even a simple garden can be a difficult task. But calm, nowadays it is possible to keep at home from a small and simple conservatory and have a cozy place to be able to relax at the end of a stressful day.

There are several different ways to build a simple and inexpensive garden, the important thing is to always look for inspirations that express your personality and personal taste, in order to discover a simple garden model in which you can always care without disturbing your routine, because a Beautiful simple garden also requires some care.

1. Simple hanging garden with ceramic pots can be an excellent option for small spaces – Photo: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Garden tools kit with belt 8 pcs – Tramontina

Vertical Flower Pot Wood Moose Couch Vase Wall Raw 60cm

Nutriplan 34 Rust Textured Wall Vase – Brown

Pallet Board

What does it take to create a simple and inexpensive garden?

Before setting up a simple small garden in your home, you need to check some important points, so that you can make the best choices such as:

Choose the location for your simple little garden well;

Check ambient air circulation;

Define which flowers and plants are most appropriate to create;

What type of material will be used in the construction of your simple garden model.

Simple garden model in a small space

Nowadays it is possible to create an incredible simple and inexpensive garden from any space, just explore the best possible way available. Knowing how to choose the best garden flowers, materials to use and furniture to decorate your simple creative garden is essential, as well as seeking to explore all spaces well, because even the walls of the environment can be used to allocate your beds and potted plants, thus creating a beautiful simple garden. Below the best small and simple garden ideas.

Garden with concrete block

If the space chosen for your simple garden is limited, concrete blocks are a good option. This material is a great idea for a simple small garden, so it is possible to create a vertical garden, this is because it is only necessary to organize the blocks in the chosen place that they fit naturally.

2. Simple garden with colored concrete block and plants – Photo: Via Hometeka

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Wooden Handle Garden Set 78102/801 Tramontina 3 pcs

Coralar Duo matte acrylic paint yellow frevo 3,6L Coral

EMSA Watering Can – Pink

15M Flexible Magic Expandable Hose Cleaning Home Yard Garden Car

Garden with beds

This can be one of the most democratic simple garden ideas, since there are several models of flower beds, so it is possible to choose the one that best adapts to the space. For a simple creative garden, a hanging bed is a great choice, but if the space is a little bigger you can also use a traditional bed.

3. For a simple garden, hanging beds are the perfect solution – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Autoirrigable Planter Root – 40cm Red

Varnished Vertical Garden Planter – Wall Deck 100×70 cm

Conical Scratched Plastic Vase 42 Rust Nutriplan

CERAMIC VASE FRANKFURT BRONZE 10 Japi

Garden with pots

Simple garden ideas can be diverse, so using pots of different shapes and sizes is also valid. By choosing different garden flowers you can transform your simple and inexpensive garden into something very creative and make it your own.

4. Simple garden with varied pots – Photo: Alalou Paisagismo

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Teak Cachepot – Stolf 25 x 25 x 19.5 cm

Horizontal Bamboo Blind 50mm 1,60larg X 1,40alt Honey

3d Round Column Plant Pot 36x25x57 Brown

Round Cone Plant Pot 39x29x36 Black

Garden with crates

When choosing boxes you will have several options and ideas for small and simple garden, since this material can be used in different ways, be allocated vertically and can accommodate plants, flowers and vegetables or even limiting specific spaces on the floor for a bonsai .

5. Simple garden with colorful crates – Photo: Paola Simoni.

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Special Gift Kit 14 pieces Sweet Garden

Set With 3 Light Pink Decoration Wooden Crates

Latex paint Very acrylic 18 liters Deep blue Coral

Potted Cultivate Lead Color Brand Plants Or Small Martiplast

Winter Garden

For a small and simple winter garden, it is necessary to assess where the plants will be allocated, such as in pots, beds or on the ground, in addition to looking for species that best adapt to this environment. Being a small and simple conservatory you can abuse the choice of other decorative items such as cushions, benches, stones, tables and chairs.

6. Simple winter garden for small spaces – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Table with Glass Top 110cm Master Furniture

Square P suspended vase holder – Soluza – Black

Vase Elis white 18cm

Riviera Chair Beach Pool Aluminum White Canvas White

After choosing among the several small and simple garden ideas for the one that best fits your home, it’s time for you to get your hands dirty and leave this corner with your personality. Searching for the flowers and plants that will make your garden look simple is essential to make this space a place where you can relax and be closer to nature whenever you want.

Check out + 64 amazing ideas to create a simple garden in your home

7. For a simple and creative garden, using different pots like the concrete block and the traditional one can be a great idea – Photo: Lorrayne Zucolotto

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Garden Star Garden Vase

209 Famastil Garden Set

Sideboard Barcelona

Potted Cultivate Lead Color Brand Plants Or Small Martiplast

8. Crates and colorful flowers give a special charm and make a simple garden beautiful – Photo: Via House Beautiful

Photo: Viva Decora

9. The mixture of a traditional flower bed and hanging pots optimizes the space of a simple garden – Photo: Vanda Carvalho Barbosa

Photo: Viva Decora

10. Hanging pots are ideal for simple gardens for smaller spaces – Photo: Casa Green Paisagismo

Photo: Viva Decora

11. Wooden details like hanging beds can give your garden a more elegant look – Photo: Daiana Capuci

Photo: Viva Decora

12. In small spaces, using stones on the flower bed and vases can be a good alternative to create a simple garden – Photo: Alessanara Maioli

Photo: Viva Decora

13. Concrete blocks arranged in different ways demonstrate your creativity in a simple garden – Photo: Homens da Casa

Photo: Viva Decora

14. With pots and plants of different sizes, a simple winter garden becomes the most cozy place in the house – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

15. Hanging crates optimize the space of a simple garden – Photo: Trendu Home

Photo: Viva Decora

16. Traditional flowerbeds are a good way to organize your simple garden – Photo: Trendu Home

Photo: Viva Decora

17. It is also possible to create your simple garden in a covered area of ​​the house, so the larger pots are a great choice – Photo: Casa Claudia

Photo: Viva Decora

18. Simple garden with hanging beds – Photo: Ana Flavia Teixiera

Photo: Viva Decora

19. A simple winter garden even in a small corner can be what your home needs – Photo: Emiko Karina

Photo: Viva Decora

20. Adding elements that give convenience to your simple garden is also valid – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

21. In a simple garden, choosing a piece of furniture that holds several pots is a good option – Photo: Tua casa

Photo: Viva Decora

22. A simple winter garden can be made even more elegant by adding special lighting – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

23. Beds and hanging vases are good options for smaller spaces – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

24. A simple and cozy garden is also possible, so assigning furniture such as tables and benches between the various pots is a good choice – Foto Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

25. Not being afraid to dare in your simple garden is important, adding pots and plants of different sizes gives an incredible result – Foto Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

26. A wall can make your simple dream garden a reality – Foto Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

27. In a simple garden, having your own vegetable garden is also possible, using crates is a good option – Foto Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

28. Ceramic pots in different sizes are great choices for creating a simple garden in small spaces – Photo: Tua casa

Photo: Viva Decora

29. Being able to make your garden simple to your face is possible, so choosing where and which plant to create is important – Photo: Dicas Decor

Photo: Viva Decora

30. Even in a simple garden, colorful pots are also welcome – Photo: Tua Casa

Photo: Viva Decora

31. Pots in different sizes, shapes and materials give a different and creative look to your simple garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

32. A simple garden, even in a small space with few hanging beds can become a cozy place – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

33. Concrete blocks can also be used creatively in a simple garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

34. A simple winter garden can be created in any space of your home, just be creative – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

35. Traditional flowerbeds are a great choice for your simple garden, options such as stone, flower and plant patterns are diverse – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

36. To brighten your simple garden the tip is to choose flowers with vibrant colors and merge different vases – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

37. Abusing different pots, flowers and plants is essential to having a simple but creative garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

38. Pots with different flowers and plants, give a special touch to a simple garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

39. Concrete blocks can be organized in several ways, making it a good choice for a simple garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

40. Merging the organization of the pots in your simple garden into beds, sideboards or hanging pots gives the room a more fun look – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

41. Choosing the plants and flowers that best adapt to the chosen environment is also important Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

42. Wooden flower bed can be a good choice for small places – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

43. Being creative is essential for you to be able to create your simple winter garden and thus have a special corner – Photo: MC3 Arquitetura

Photo: Viva Decora

44. Suspended flower beds can be allocated anywhere, making it an easy option for your simple garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

45. Large pots also have space in a simple garden – Photo: Tua Casa

Photo: Viva Decora

46. ​​Crates can be used in a simple garden in different ways – Photo: Tua Casa

Photo: Viva Decora

47. Wooden flower bed is an excellent option for those who want a simple and practical garden – Photo: Juliana Conforto

Photo: Viva Decora

48. Painting the concrete blocks of your simple garden is a good option to give an extra touch to the environment – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

49. No matter the size of the environment, your simple garden can be that resting place with personality – Photo: Casa Aberta

Photo: Viva Decora

50. Crates and vases can be mixed to make a simple garden – Photo: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

51. By combining different stones and plants in your simple winter garden you bring more personality to the environment – Photo: Daniela Oliveira Landsberg

Photo: Viva Decora

52. Hanging beds also have their charm, so choosing the color that best complements the environment is essential – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

53. Colorful vases, in addition to being very charming, demonstrate good humor and creativity, lined up on shelves and optimize space – Photo: Viva Decora Magazine

Photo: Viva Decora

54. A wall of pallets next to hanging crates makes the garden simple, but delicate – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

55. A flower bed with stones of different colors goes well with any choice of flowers and plants Photo: Jader Nunes Jose

Photo: Viva Decora

56. Reconciling the tones of the wall with the tones of flowers and plants in a garden demonstrates personality in the environment Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

57. A simple winter garden should show personality even in small spaces – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

58. Small pots also make a simple garden, so investing in many of them is worthwhile – Photo: Mariane Battaglia

Photo: Viva Decora

59. Hanging crates bring more space to your simple garden – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

60. Using concrete blocks to create a simple garden, its arrangement can interfere with the growth of flowers and plants Photo: Inova Concreto

Photo: Viva Decora

61. Knowing how to mix flowers and plants also helps to give your garden a more relaxed look – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

62. Opting for your simple winter garden at the entrance to your home it is important to clearly mark the paths – Photo: Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris

Photo: Viva Decora

63. Pots and crates form a beautiful simple garden, it is worth betting on the mix of materials – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

64. A vertical garden is a good choice for space optimization, as well as flower beds – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

65. Your simple garden can be created on just one wall, mix materials such as vases and concrete blocks – Photo: Inova Concreto

Photo: Viva Decora

66. Space is no problem to create a simple winter garden in your home, the stairwell can be the perfect place – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

67. Crates hanging on the wall to support pots can be a different way of creating your simple garden – Photo: Via Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

68. The staircase can be transformed into a simple garden, just line up pots on its sides – Photo: Westwing

Photo: Viva Decora

69. When building a concrete bed, take the opportunity to create vases with the blocks – Photo: Revista Viva Decora

Photo: Viva Decora

* Text by Suellen Brandão

See too:

See how is the dispute for the Golden Boot 2019/2020