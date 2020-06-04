To date, 6,332 credit applications have been approved for domestic workers and independent workers, 346 more than the previous day

This Wednesday the Ministry of Economy Together with the Mexican Institute of Social Security, they announce the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of the Welfare Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with interest. This scheme will include support for domestic workers and freelancers.

Solidarity credits to the word

Norma Gabriela López, director of Incorporations of the IMSS, announced that, so far, they have been approved 6,332 credit applications for domestic workers and independent workers, 346 more than the previous day.

The official explained what the program of Partial retirement for unemployment, thanks to which, the beneficiaries can access an amount of their savings from the afore.

He reported that through digital means it is possible to consult the information regarding the workers’ weeks of contributions.

Credits to the word through the welfare census

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, reported that, so far, resources have been dispersed for a total of 408 thousand 299 credits through the welfare census.

Scattered resources

Omar Mejía, Tesofe’s Deputy Treasurer, reported that, so far, resources have been dispersed to 187 thousand 763 solidarity credits to the word.

The official explained some bank account types with which the population can access financial services.

Mejía reported that during 2020 the dispersion of resources From the Treasury to beneficiaries it has been done through bank accounts.

So far, it’s about 20 million dispersions.

Fonacot

Alberto Ortiz Bolaños, General Director of the Institute Fonacot, spoke about the supports that the organization has for its borrowers.

With Fonacot relief plan, the borrowers who need it will be able to enjoy a grace period in which if the payments of April and May are not covered, they will be transferred at the end of the loan without this causing entry to the credit bureau.

I support ten thousand It is a new loan implemented by the Institute, in which the beneficiary agrees to a loan of 10,000 pesos with payments of 360 pesos for 33 months and the first three months they will not have discounts.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital