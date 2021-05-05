63-year-old actress completely supersedes Maribel Guardia | Instagram

That’s right, although you may not believe it, the actress Maribel Guardia has been completely ousted by the famous actress Amparo Grisales who is 63 years old, the truth is that this is really impressive, because Maribel is one of the most beautiful and with the best body at her age.

The actress Amparo Grisales of Colombian origin totally overshadowed Maribel Guardia herself and this thanks to the impressive figure that she owns.

Everything seems to indicate that Maribel Guardia not only has competence In the country of Mexico with other actresses for being the most beautiful, since a woman a little older than her is unfortunately taking away the title and her name is 63-year-old Amparo Grisales.

However, many people will wonder who is the woman who could compete with Maribel Guardia, as she has a perfectly well-preserved figure, as well as an extremely unique bearing, making it clear that Joan Sebastián’s ex-wife is not the only beauty inside. show business.

It is worth mentioning that Amparo Grisales is originally from Manizales, Colombia and has an impeccable career in her country and in fact, from the age of 16 she knew that her thing was acting, so she began to make her own pininos as a model.

However, it was from 1972 that Amparo had her chance in the telenovela La Maria, where she played Eloísa, gaining the public’s affection little by little.

Thanks to her character at that time, several producers noticed her so her career grew more and more, giving her the opportunity to appear in various projects such as television series and reality shows.

Due to this, he has become a celebrity, because also his personality is unique; some projects were Yo me llamo, Las Muñecas de la Mafia and Big Brother among others.

As if that were not enough, Grisales has shared her beauty secrets in various ways, since she loves that her admirers are well.

It was through his book My Conscious Body launched in 2013, where he made known and where he explains how it has been preserved so also through the years and is that as it was said at the beginning it has a truly envious figure .

It should be noted that not only good nutrition and exercise have helped the Colombian to look spectacular as she does today.

Well, she has declared herself a fan of medicinal plants, which have a lot of health benefits, so in 2016 she released her second book entitled My Wise Nature, where she also talks much more in depth about plants.

On the other hand, like other artists, Amparo Grisales has quite a few haters, who accuse her of having undergone several cosmetic surgeries to be able to look good, although she prefers to ignore the attacks, since she is a woman who does not want to be involved in the controversy.

While Maribel Guardia is already 61 years old and last year she was celebrated by her family with a beautiful meeting where once again and as usual she again caused admiration on the part of her fans for how beautiful she looked. also a singer originally from Costa Rica.

The truth is that Maribel has managed to be completely the envy of many women and of all ages to be exact, because she has shown that with a good diet and exercise you can maintain yourself and look extremely well.