This Thursday, the Federal Government reported that, so far, 63,125 solidarity loans to the word have already been deposited

This Thursday, the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They announced the progress in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census are part of the support measures put in place by the Federal government before the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable to three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, released the most recent credit reports using the analogy of the Latin American Tower.

Robledo reported that, so far, there are 63 thousand 125 credits deposited for a total amount of one thousand 578 million 125 thousand pesos.

The head of the IMSS reported that this figure represents 23 thousand 077 credits more than those awarded until Wednesday.

He emphasized that young people represent 25 percent of the beneficiaries of these credits.

By entity, it revealed that the Mexico City it is the one that has received the most credits (9 thousand), followed by Sinaloa, the State of Mexico, Veracruz, Jalisco, Sonora and Baja California.

Until this Thursday there are 105 thousand 788 applications approved, when the goal is 645 thousand 102 solidary entrepreneurs for having maintained all their workforce from January to March, in the midst of a context of economic uncertainty.

He called to avoid falling into frauds because he assured that there are web pages in which the supports are offered without this being true.

“Bad Mexicans began to try to do business, and more than business, to make a fraud with these credits,” criticized Robledo Aburto.

Welfare Census Credits

The dispersion of this type of credits will begin next week, but progress is already being made in the allocation of credits. The resources will be dispersed through three banking institutions.

In this type of credits, there are already 641,927 applications approved.

The vast majority are from Commerce, workshops and factories and, finally, services.

The Secretary of Economy stressed that the majority of the beneficiaries of this type of credit are women.

Regarding the distribution of this type of resources, by entity, is in the lead Baja California Sur.

To avoid fraud, Márquez Colín It made available to the population a telephone number where they can verify the identity of whoever calls them to offer this support.

Tandas for Well-Being

They started in December 2018 and is part of the 30 priority programs of the Federal Government.

Rocío Mejía Flores, coordinator of the Tandas for Wellbeing Program, explained that it focuses on supporting micro businesses to avoid fraud or theft from this type of companies.

The requirements for this type of support is to be between 30 and 67 years old, to have a micro business of more than six months of operation as well as being a resident of a program coverage area.

In this program, by entity, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz lead the number of credits.

It was reported that in this program, the beneficiaries will have a Grace period April, May and June.

The members of Youth Building the Future They will be able to access this type of support.

Another important modification is that those who carry your payments up to date They will be able to access a new program cycle.

The Secretary of the Economy informed that the possibility is being studied that a part of the credits of the Welfare Census be granted to independent workers that could be managed directly by the Secretary of Welfare.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital