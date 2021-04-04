62-year-old pervert arrested for child pornography in New Jersey



William Maass Jr.

Photo: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

William Maass Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in New Jersey, the Somerset County Attorney’s Office announced this week.

The 62-year-old suspect was taken into custody on March 23 after authorities executed a search warrant at his Bedmister home. During the search, several electronic devices were seized for a computer forensic examination additional, including computers and external storage controllers, Pix11 detailed.

The investigation revealed that Maass rose Sexually explicit images of persons under 18 years of age. They were found on computers and storage drives, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone with data related to this or similar investigation to contact the Somerset County Attorney’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Bedminster Township Police Department at (908) 234-0585; or through the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Crime Stoppers line 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous reports will be kept confidential.