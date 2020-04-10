         62 variations of Windows 10 wallpaper, because the original is the most boring

The wallpapers used by Windows by default they always tend to stay in the memory of half the world forever, although perhaps the one in Windows XP will have the winning for the memorable. However, Windows 10 beats you on something: variations.

Although in the five years that Windows 10 has been with us Microsoft has only included two variations of the wallpaper with the logo (the classic dark blue and light blue that came with the May 2019 update), there are many fans and creators who have dedicated themselves to designing their own different styles. Here’s a little test.

Collections

Fluent Windows – Genrole Caspe

This is part of a small collection uploaded to Wallpaper Hub, a site we have talked about before because it is a good place to find Windows wallpapers and other Microsoft products.

The background has three variants, one orange, one light and one dark. You can download them all in multiple resolutions up to 4K from this link.

This is part of the Windows 10 & Edge Fluent collection by the same previous creator. It also has three variations, one blue, one light and one dark.

On the same website there are a couple of Windows 10X-style backgrounds created by Ty Ortiz. You can download them here:

This other collection called Outline features four variations in different pastel colors with sparkling touches.

This has two variations and is called Windows x Hololens:

This pair is extremely silly but fun for fans of Untitled Goose Game, it is Untitled Goose Wallpaper:

This is a tribute collection to all the backgrounds of the latest old versions of Windows. It has five different funds:

These four are part of an official Windows 10 theme created by Microsoft that you can download from the App Store. It includes four funds:

This is a collection of four minimalist Windows 10 backgrounds, you can find the pack on DeviantArt:

Individual funds

A large part of these backgrounds come from the Windows section of Wallpaper Hub and we are not going to include them all, but the most prominent ones. The rest will have download links below to search for them in different resolutions in their respective places of origin.

Refraction

Windows 10 Dark Purple

+ Download

+ Download

Share



62 variations of Windows 10 wallpaper, because the original is the most boring