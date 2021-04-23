62 People Linked toThodex Arrested in Turkey for Alleged Cryptocurrency Scam

The Turkish police authorities have arrested 62 people and are on the trail of another 16 fugitive suspects. This, as part of the investigations carried out on the alleged scam perpetrated by the bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchange, Thodex.

The arrests were made in 8 Turkish provinces on April 23, after prosecutors issued arrest warrants, following a complaint made against the founder and CEO of the exchange house, Faruk Fatih Özer, alleging “aggravated fraud”, according to a local media outlet.

Fatih Özer left the country for Albania last Tuesday. The executive is now singled out for allegedly seize hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies.

It all happened after the exchange suspended its operations and since then users have been unable to transact with their funds.

According to Reuters, the senior executive is already requested by Interpol under a red alert. The Interior Ministry contacted its Albanian counterpart to request the arrest and subsequent extradition of Fatih Özer.

Exchange CEO Says He Will Return To Turkey For ‘The Truth To Be Revealed’

For his part, the founder of the exchange house from abroad, issued a statement collected by CriptoNoticias, in which he assured that he will return to Turkey in the coming days to ensure that “the truth is revealed in cooperation with the judicial authorities and that I will do everything possible to avoid victimization of users ”.

Later on his Twitter account, he reiterated that he never made a plan to “collect people’s assets and flee. As of today, my only objective is to pay my debt to you, ”Ozer said on his Twitter account.

It is worth remembering that scams of this type usually take years to solve and occur in different latitudes. Such is the case of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitinka, which has a case open in Spain, for misappropriation, although the authorities do not rule out other alleged crimes such as fraud and money laundering.

Since 2019, Bitinka operators have reported restrictions or total blocking of their funds on the exchange. The company alleges that malicious users harmed the platform and profited from it to the detriment of their own system and others.

Turkey rejects bitcoin amid crisis

The uproar caused by the departure of the CEO of Thodex in recent days, could reaffirm the decision by the Central Bank of Turkey on the prohibition of bitcoin.

According to the official gazette, reported by CriptoNoticias the financial authorities banned the use of cryptocurrencies and digital assets to make payments for purchases and services, in the middle of a currency crisis.

Such is the complex economic situation in Turkey, that in March the pioneering cryptocurrency was traded above USD 60,000 and even up to USD 100,000, when the value of the cryptoactive remained below USD 57,000 in the rest of the world. world.