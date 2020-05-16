61 years ago, the right-back Mauro Raphael, or Maurinho, made his last match with the shirt of Sao Paulo. On May 16, 1959, the player, nicknamed “Flecha” for his speed, said goodbye to Tricolor Paulista with a victory over Flamengo, in Pacaembu, by Rio-São Paulo.

With two goals by Maurinho himself and two by Gino Orlando, São Paulo beat Rubro-Negro by the score of 4 to 2, in their last commitment for the interstate tournament. Luís Carlos and Moacir did for the Rio club. The triumph, however, did not work, since Santos ended the title, while Tricolor was in fifth place.

Maurinho (left) next to Gino and Zizinho

In the period in which he defended the São Paulo team, between the years 1952 and 1959, “Flecha” played 347 matches and scored 136 goals, being the ninth highest scorer in the club’s history. He was also instrumental in the conquests of the 1953 and 1957 Paulista Championship.

In the second title, he even starred in the most famous move of his career. In the decisive game against Corinthians, in Pacaembu, Maurinho was in the face of goalkeeper Gylmar dos Santos Neves when he was 2 to 1 for Tricolor and asked where the archer would like him to kick. The right-back sent it to the back of the net and even provoked the opponent in the celebration.

After the bid, there was a complaint of impediment on the part of the Corinthians and a confusion started on and off the pitch. The alvinegros fans started to throw sticks, stones and, mainly, bottles in the field. The episode became known as “Tarde das Garrafadas”.

After São Paulo, Maurinho would still defend Fluminense, Boca Juniors, Vasco and again Tricolor das Laranjeiras before ending his career. He also participated in the 1954 World Cup with the Brazilian team and played 14 matches with Amarelinha.

Born on June 6, 1933, the former attacker died on June 28, 1995.

