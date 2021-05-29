61 skeletons reveal what the first armed conflict in history was like 13 thousand years ago

The scars of 61 prehistoric humans revive the oldest violent scene that we know of so far.

In Sudan, a wave of violence broke out some 13,400 years ago. The human groups armed themselves with what they could. Among the most lethal weapons were stones and arrows. It is probable that at this time the first war strategies were designed, according to the remains of 61 Fallen from Jebel Sahaba Cemetery. Since its discovery in the 1960s, it had been identified as the first prehistoric war. Today, the evidence shows a different narrative.

The trace of open and healed scars

Projectile impact puncture with a lithic fragment embedded in the posterior aspect of the left hip bone of individual JS 21. Photo: Isabelle Crevecoeur / Marie-Hélène Dias-Meirinho

A recent study by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in collaboration with the Jean Jaurés University of Toulouse again analyzed the skeletons of prehistoric humans in the Jebel Sahaba cemetery. Originally, the 61 had been understood as sufficient evidence of the first armed conflict in history.

However, according to the paleontologists involved in the study, this was not a cemetery built from the same war. On the contrary, the CNRS suggests that it was result of one (or several) wave of violence in prehistory. The key is, according to the experts in charge of the investigation, in the scars that can be seen on the bones.

Some of them are perfectly healed. Others, however, were still injured at the time of combat, or were made at that time. Most of them were the product of projectiles. For scientists, this is a sign that the bones had time to recover between different encounters of this type, even years apart.

An armed conflict fueled by climate change?

Photo: Isabelle Crevecoeur / Marie-Hélène Dias-Meirinho

Based on this new analysis of the human remains, the scientists involved point out the possibility that the wave of violence could have been unleashed by the climate change that tied with the time. Men, women and children participated in hostilities in a manner indiscriminate, as indicated by the available remains.

Some shards of sharp lyrical pieces are still embedded in the bones. According to scientists, the position of the arrow pieces indicates that the intention was bleed the person in question. The remains were found in the Nile Valley, Sudan, and are estimated to be the product of hunter-fisher-gatherer ambushes, following a natural climate crisis.

As a consequence of the lack of resources and changes in the environment, it is likely that human groups have faced each other. However, it is clear to the team of French scientists that it was not part of the same armed conflict. Rather, it was separate hostile episodes during prehistory, without the complexity of a war as such.

