60th Anniversary of the Cuban Children’s Exodus ”- Telemundo Miami (51)

The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora presented this Tuesday the exhibition that the public will have access to starting tomorrow, Wednesday March 24: “Operation Pedro Pan: 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Children’s Exodus.”

This exhibition talks about the extraordinary story of Cuban children whose parents sent them to the US to escape the indoctrination of the Castro regime, the so-called “Operation Pedro Pan.”

The event occurred between 1960-1962, when more than 14,000 children of different races, regions, and socio-economic groups arrived in the United States without the company of their parents, one of the great milestones in history that connects Cubans with southern Florida.

At the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora they hope that the visitors are not only locals, but also the tourists that come to South Florida, interested in learning about this part of the history of Miami and Cuba, full of symbolism and strong emotions for the community. Cuban.

The exhibition can be seen from Wednesday to Sunday from 10:00 am