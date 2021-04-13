60th anniversary of Gagarin’s flight: 500 drones light up the sky in Russia in the form of a rocket

The drones formed a luminous rocket

500 drones have lit up the sky of Russia’s Veliky Novogorod to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic space flight.

Gagarin became the first man to travel into outer space on April 12, 1961, marking one of the Soviet Union’s most important victories in the Cold War. It was a turning point in his space race with the United States.

The population of Novogorod were able to enjoy the swarm of drones that lit up the sky perfectly aligned and with synchronized lights, forming a rocket, a satellite and an orbital ship.

Gagarin’s flight around the Earth aboard the Vostok 1 rocket propelled him to international fame and earned him the status of a national hero in the Soviet Union, a country that erected statues and painted murals in his honor.