6,080 cases and 66 deaths

The COVID curve continues to fall. This Wednesday, Health has communicated 6,080 positives and 66 deaths, one of the lowest figures in recent days (and months), with a new drop in incidence, already at 144.

Since Tuesday, Spain is once again at medium risk, something that had not happened since March 30. Yesterday’s data also marked the lowest number of positives since the summer, with 3,988 although not including those from Castilla-La Mancha.

That bug remains uncorrected. Apart from the Castilian-La Mancha community, the ministry confirms 3,625,928 covid infections throughout Spain, of which 3,054 have occurred in the last 24 hours. Madrid is still the only community above a thousand (1,199).

The deaths in the last seven days have been 186, with Andalusia and Madrid as the places with the highest mortality (35 and 34 in that period, respectively). In total, 79,568 people have already lost their lives to the pandemic, which continues to account for 2.2% of all known cases.

Just a territory at extreme risk

After the last drop in incidence, only the Basque Country remains at extreme risk (266.07), with Madrid and Melilla touching the threshold of 250 cases. Ceuta (14.25) and Valencian Community (29.34) mark the lowest in the contagion rate at 14 days. The Balearic Islands, Murcia, Asturias, Extremadura and Galicia also move below 100.

Practically, one in three inhabitants has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, 33.2% of the population, which includes 15,741,247 people. Of these, 7,469,173 have already been immunized with the full regimen (15.7% of the total).

Regarding vaccines, late on Tuesday, Health and the communities agreed to give a second dose of Pfizer to patients under 60 who had already received one of AstraZeneca.

