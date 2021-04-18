600,000 more deaths than usual last year from covid-19

The United States recorded roughly 600,000 more deaths from COVID-19 over a 13-month period, according to new information from the US government released Thursday.

Miami World / telemundo51

MOST OF THESE DECREASES WAS ATTRIBUTED TO COVID-19

The data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) covers the period between January 26, 2020 and February 21, 2021.

COVID-19 was first detected in the United States in late January of last year.

CDC researchers said the largest increases occurred in early April, late July and the last days of December.

At least 75% of the deaths were directly related to the coronavirus, but the estimate includes deaths from all causes.

This week, the CDC released interim data through the end of September 2020 that showed that overdose deaths in the year far exceeded the numbers recorded in any other year.

The CDC said there were more than 87,000 deaths in a 12-month period.

Doubts about the figures

Added to all this is the uncertainty about the real number of victims, given the lack of consensus on the registration of cases and controversies such as Florida, where the person in charge of monitor death statistics, Rebekah Jones, was dismissed from the position for – according to she told the local press – refusing to manipulate data.

Anthony Fauci himself, one of the most respected doctors on the White House team against the pandemic, came to recognize last week in a hearing before the Senate that the real number of deaths is “almost certainly higher” than the official .