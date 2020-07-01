When many thought that the battle was already over, it starts again. Spain is concerned about the outbreaks of infection that have arisen this week in which we are no longer officially in a state of alarm. It is a virus that has caused a pandemic, there is still no vaccine against it and many people go beyond the established safety standards, which added to the start of tourism – both domestic and foreign – is causing outbreaks.

The CPR test

For this reason, the community of Madrid, the one that suffered the most in the first wave of the coronavirus in Spain, continues to prepare in case the alarms go off again. And one of the ways is to “increase the diagnostic capacity”, according to the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, during an appearance at the Health Commission of the Assembly, in which he announced that they are leaving to implement six robots in public hospitals in Madrid that will increase the capacity to carry out PCR tests.

Today there are mainly three types of tests to detect if a person is or has been infected with COVID-19, and according to many experts, the PCR, Able to detect and quantify the virus and has been in use since the 1980s, it is the most reliable.

In fact, it is the test initially recommended by the WHO for detection of coronavirus: It is the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction, better known as ‘RT-PCR’, and allows the presence of a fragment of specific genetic material to be detected, taking advantage of the chemical reactions that take place inside the cells.

6000 robots for PCR tests of the COVID-19

As we read in Europa Press, the current capacity in the MAdrid community to perform current daily PCR tests is 20,529, and for serological tests (ELISA, QLIA, EQLIA) is 14,975. Thanks to the 6 new robots, it will increase by 6,000 more tests a day. Robots have the capacity to do 1,000 PCR a day each. In fact one of them is already installed in the Madrid Central Laboratory and five more devices will be installed, which will be distributed among:

– The Public Health Laboratory of the Community of Madrid

– The hospital October 12

– The Gregorio Marañón hospital

– The Clinical Hospital

– Fuenlabrada Hospital

Price per test

Thus, Madrid’s ability to do PCR will increase to almost 27,000 daily tests a day as a “starting figure”, According to Zapatero, who has stressed that these robots “have a much greater capacity to carry out tests, are faster and easier to use” than traditional ones to perform PCR, and that “these are advances that have been taking place in recent months” in relationship with the coronavirus.

For those who are curious to know, according to the deputy counselor the cost per test is around 16-18 euros and that the investment involved responds to a “priority” of the Community, such as the ability to carry out tests.