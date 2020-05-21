In one way or another, the coronavirus pandemic has much of the planet locked up at home or taking to the streets for less time than you’d like. This has led to a considerable increase in Internet consumption to the point, for example, that large streaming services had to cut the quality of videos in order to alleviate network overhead. And as with streaming services, something similar has happened with mobile apps.

The report comes directly from Sensor Tower, well-known analysts of the mobile world and its applications, games and other tools. This study says that in this quarter we have used 34% more bandwidth in app and game downloads for our mobile phones. 34% more than in the same quarter last year, and 52% over the average of the last three years.

596 million gigabytes

That is the figure that Sensor Tower puts on the table after analyzing the rate of downloads and their weight in the 250 main applications from both the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS. Almost 600 million gigabytes just in downloading apps, which represents an increase of 34% compared to last year, and 52% compared to the average consumption of bandwidth in the last three years, set at 391 million gigs. Be careful, referring only to first installations, not updates.

Sensor Tower account that in the first quarter of 2019, when the situation was still normal, about 446 million gigabytes were downloaded from both the Google Play Store and the App Store, which supposed, curiously, a decrease of 4% compared to the same quarter of 2018. This year, however, it has increased by 34% and this is also related, although it is not the only cause, to the fact that apps have grown in size. Specifically, the first 100 have grown 10% on average in a year.

33.6 billion apps and 600 million gigabytes in three months of coronavirus impact

Sensor Tower puts some comparatives on the table, for example, that those 596 million gigs equates to roughly 53 million hours of Netflix 4K content Or, for example, they are equivalent to the content that would reach the memory of 9.3 million iPhones in their highest storage line. The company also highlights that it has not measured downloads from local app stores, such as Android app stores that can be found in China, or those of manufacturers such as Xiaomi or Huawei, which have their own repositories.

Another data released by Sensor Tower tells us that these 596 million gigs downloaded from Google and Apple stores correspond to 33.6 billion apps downloaded for the first time in these three months of the yearThis represents an increase of new downloads of 20.3% in one year. Interesting data to know how the pandemic, and the increase in available time of the users confined to their homes, has affected the consumption of the networks.

