Updated: 05/10/2020 09:39

save

American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has no interest in returning to professional boxing again, but is open to the idea of ​​having more fights that give him a chance to “entertain and have a little fun.” Undefeated Mayweather JrThe 43-year-old, who is 50-0, was the subject of speculation about coming out of retirement to face Adrien Broner.

The rumors increased when Mayweather Jr. showed a series of videos in which he is seen exercising, but the fighter said they were just to keep fit. In interview with Fight HypeHe said “those are just rumors” when asked if he would fight Boone.

He added that “I am retired. I’m done with boxing. It doesn’t hurt to keep fit. Your body is your temple. Just in the gym keeping fit. “He said,” Not for boxing, just for me. Train fighters and have fun during this (coronavirus) pandemic. “

Mayweather’s last boxing fight was in Las Vegas against the star of the UFC, Conor McGregor, in August 2017. “I tell you this, you sell small arenas and make some numbers of small babies. Not bad, but I am older and much wiser, which means that I do not want to end up like my uncle, or like many boxers they don’t know when to hang up the gloves. “

“You shouldn’t fight for everyone else, but for yourself. Even against McGregorHe was smart on my part and smart on his part. Because if he can’t beat Mayweather, then try to share the ring with him, “he said.

He indicated that “it was good for him to earn more money than any MMA or any other fighter. Even if we did it again, it’s entertainment and business. “” Once again I’ll tell you, I’m not boxing at all. Nothing. I am retired and love my life. I enjoy being retired, “he said.

The fighter said that “if I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and earn 600 millionWhy not? “” If I had to go back and fight why fight a boxer who can only sell a few seats? I like to face guys who have countries behind them, “he said.

He commented that “if I’m going to do something, it has to be worth it. Right now there is no worthwhile number to go back to the ring and fight these young boxers and waste my body.” He said “Am I fighting these young boxers? No. I am retired. I am retired from the sport of boxing. I am training, having fun and enjoying life. I want nothing”.

Themes.